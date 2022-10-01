This weekend, in response to ongoing protests against the Iranian government, which has responded to Iranian citizens violently, thousands of people joined together to form a human chain in Vancouver.
Stretching from the Vancouver Art Gallery towards Stanley Park, protesters filled the city’s sidewalks on Saturday, October 1.
The demonstration is in “solidarity with the brave women and men of Iran as they take to the streets in the hundreds of thousands in defence of threats to their bodies and livelihoods,” according to organizers.
Protestors chant “Freedom for Iran!” as they march through downtown Vancouver following the killing of #mahsaamini pic.twitter.com/dc5pjkrkcS
— Jarryd Jäger (@JarrydJaeger) October 1, 2022
Vancouver human chain protest #MahsaAminin #vancouver pic.twitter.com/wLwfj8Q8GP
— Don Tom (@dontom13) October 1, 2022
Protest in Vancouver BC Canada in support of the women and girls fighting for their rights against the Islamic Republic of Iran. pic.twitter.com/p3YesYZmGa
— George Assaf (@fyrguy58) October 1, 2022
Protests sparked after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died in the custody of Iran’s “morality police” because she didn’t wear her hijab correctly.
“As the protests spread throughout the cities of Iran, the government is cracking down on the peaceful protests with increasing brutality,” said organizers. Iranian authorities have cut off nearly all internet access to stop the news of protests from spreading to the outside world.
Organizers hoped that Saturday’s rally “continues that momentum” of the movement.
In #Vancouver, @wilpfcanada stands in solidarity with #Iranian women for gender equality, human rights and peaceful protests. Justice for #Mahsa_Amini. @AmnestyNow #WomensRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/cD1sHE9mT9
— WILPF Canada (@wilpfcanada) October 1, 2022
Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was also in attendance.
جاگمیت سینگ رهبر حزب NDP در رالی امروز ونکوور
Jagmeet Singh of NDP in Vancouver rally for Iran #مهسا_امینی#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/Mf233xGyAS
— Somaye (@somayeng) October 1, 2022
While there’s no official count yet on crowd size, Georgia Street was lined with at least hundreds of demonstrators.
خیابون ولیعصر ونکوور :)))#مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/GS8v4TLvj4
— Ⓜ️ahdi (@mhdiata) October 1, 2022
With files from Daily Hive Staff.