Demonstrators form human chain across Vancouver to support Iranians (VIDEOS)

Oct 1 2022, 11:36 pm
Demonstrators form human chain across Vancouver to support Iranians (VIDEOS)
This weekend, in response to ongoing protests against the Iranian government, which has responded to Iranian citizens violently, thousands of people joined together to form a human chain in Vancouver.

Stretching from the Vancouver Art Gallery towards Stanley Park, protesters filled the city’s sidewalks on Saturday, October 1.

The demonstration is in “solidarity with the brave women and men of Iran as they take to the streets in the hundreds of thousands in defence of threats to their bodies and livelihoods,” according to organizers.

Protests sparked after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died in the custody of Iran’s “morality police” because she didn’t wear her hijab correctly.

“As the protests spread throughout the cities of Iran, the government is cracking down on the peaceful protests with increasing brutality,” said organizers. Iranian authorities have cut off nearly all internet access to stop the news of protests from spreading to the outside world.

Organizers hoped that Saturday’s rally “continues that momentum” of the movement.

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was also in attendance.

While there’s no official count yet on crowd size, Georgia Street was lined with at least hundreds of demonstrators.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.

