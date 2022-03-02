FoodFood EventsFood News

Port Moody Ribfest returns to Metro Vancouver this July

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Mar 2 2022, 6:56 pm
Port Moody Ribfest returns to Metro Vancouver this July
@shemomedjamo.yvr/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Saboten - Brentwood

Japanese

Saboten - Brentwood
The Anchor Eatery

Breakfast and Brunch, Vegetarian and Vegan

The Anchor Eatery
Hi Five Chicken (Marine Drive)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Marine Drive)
Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

Steakhouse, Pubs and Breweries

Central City Taphouse & Kitchen
Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside

Seafood, Sushi

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside
Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Anyone who thinks there’s only one way to do ribs should really go to this festival.

Port Moody Rotary Ribfest is for serious rib lovers only, coming to Metro Vancouver from July 19 to 21, 2022, at Rocky Point Park.

It’ll feature seven rib vendors, music, a corn hut, and much more.

The scenery is absolutely beautiful, with views of the water and mountains, and the open-air environment makes it COVID-safe.

Bring your family, a date, a friend, or just go solo and eat ribs all day long.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Port Moody Ribfest (@pomoribfest)

If you bring the family, though, everyone can hang out in the all-ages beer garden.

It’s absolutely enormous, seating 600, but those who want more mature experience can go to the 1,100-capacity, adults-only area.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Port Moody Ribfest (@pomoribfest)

Who says you can’t have BBQ in the morning? Anything goes at Ribfest, and they open at 11 am.

Port Moody Rotary Ribfest 2022

When: July 19 to 21 from 11 am to 9:30 pm
Where: Rocky Point Park – 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT