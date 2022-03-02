Anyone who thinks there’s only one way to do ribs should really go to this festival.

Port Moody Rotary Ribfest is for serious rib lovers only, coming to Metro Vancouver from July 19 to 21, 2022, at Rocky Point Park.

It’ll feature seven rib vendors, music, a corn hut, and much more.

The scenery is absolutely beautiful, with views of the water and mountains, and the open-air environment makes it COVID-safe.

Bring your family, a date, a friend, or just go solo and eat ribs all day long.

If you bring the family, though, everyone can hang out in the all-ages beer garden.

It’s absolutely enormous, seating 600, but those who want more mature experience can go to the 1,100-capacity, adults-only area.

Who says you can’t have BBQ in the morning? Anything goes at Ribfest, and they open at 11 am.

When: July 19 to 21 from 11 am to 9:30 pm

Where: Rocky Point Park – 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody