BC Place warns debit, cash not options tonight at Whitecaps game

Amanda Wawryk
Jul 8 2022, 9:50 pm
As we continue to deal with major internet outages, BC Place has a reminder for people heading to Friday’s Whitecaps game.

In a tweet, BC Place said that the only payment options at concourse vendors are credit cards and cash-to-card payments.

BC Place says people can find the cash-to-card kiosks in Sections 235 and 251.

Since the outage began around 2 am PT on Friday, there have been wide-reaching impacts across the country.

Many workers in Ontario have been forced to find coffee shops to work in, while 911 service has also been impacted in BC and Toronto.

At this point, there is no ETA on a fix.

