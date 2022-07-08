BC Place warns debit, cash not options tonight at Whitecaps game

As we continue to deal with major internet outages, BC Place has a reminder for people heading to Friday’s Whitecaps game.

In a tweet, BC Place said that the only payment options at concourse vendors are credit cards and cash-to-card payments.

IMPORTANT NOTE REGARDING TONIGHT’S @WhitecapsFC MATCH: Due to today’s nationwide network outages, vendors at @BCPlace can only accept Credit Card or cash-to-card payments for any purchases made. Attendees can find cash-to-card kiosks at Sections 235 and 251 on the Concourse. — BC Place (@bcplace) July 8, 2022

BC Place says people can find the cash-to-card kiosks in Sections 235 and 251.

What you need to know for tonight’s @WhitecapsFC vs @MNUFC match: 🏟 Roof is OPEN!

🚫 No bags allowed. Visit https://t.co/4xkrshLtCv for details.

🚪 Gates open at 6:30 pm.

🍺 The Patio is open from 4:30 – 7:15pm on Terry Fox Plaza. pic.twitter.com/gO2cdK8SVo — BC Place (@bcplace) July 8, 2022

Since the outage began around 2 am PT on Friday, there have been wide-reaching impacts across the country.

Many workers in Ontario have been forced to find coffee shops to work in, while 911 service has also been impacted in BC and Toronto.

At this point, there is no ETA on a fix.