The Vancouver Whitecaps are preparing for a massive turnout for their match that carries significant playoff implications this weekend.

The team is expecting a turnout of more than 30,000 fans to pack BC Place for the game against Los Angeles FC on Sunday at 4:30 pm PT. This game was originally scheduled for August but was delayed after LAFC advanced in the North America-wide Leagues Cup competition.

“This is a huge game for our club and for the city to rally behind the team as we aim to improve our playoff position,” said Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster in a press release.

“Our supporters have been behind us this entire year, in record numbers, and with the continued support of our fans we believe we can push for an important victory at home.”

This is a critical game for the Whitecaps as they’re on the edge of qualifying directly for the MLS playoffs. The top seven teams in each conference automatically advance to the postseason. The Whitecaps are currently in eighth place, two points behind Minnesota for seventh, although Vancouver has a game in hand.

The Whitecaps have two matches left on their fixture list while Minnesota has just one. The clubs that finish eighth and ninth in the conference will play one elimination game to see who advances to the playoffs.

This upcoming match against LAFC is therefore crucial as the Whitecaps can set themselves up to avoid that dangerous elimination match.

The Whitecaps’ final game of the season is on the road against Salt Lake on October 19.

The club will be without a significant number of players who have been called up to represent their international teams. That includes star Ryan Gauld, who has nine goals and 15 assists in MLS play so far this season.

Answering the call 📞 Ali Ahmed, Sam Adekugbe, Andrés Cubas, Ryan Gauld, Fafa Picault, and Pedro Vite have been called up to their respective national teams for the October international window.#VWFC https://t.co/tA9jYlkZIw — X – Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) October 9, 2024

This match was included in the Golden Era Pack, which offered fans the chance to purchase tickets to see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF before they were offered as single-game tickets. Those sold well and have led to massive crowds for all the games involved.

This weekend’s game is also the Fan Appreciation Match and the Whitecaps have plenty of festivities planned. One lucky fan will receive $105,000 towards a Chevrolet car, with a television giveaway also up for grabs, in addition to a party outside the arena, which starts at 3 pm.