Pressure's on the Whitecaps, who are looking for "playoff mentality"

The Vancouver Whitecaps will be back on the pitch on Saturday when they host Minnesota for a rare afternoon match at BC Place. Vancouver has hit a swoon in the season as the club is 1-2-3 in MLS matches since September 1, and outscored 9-6 during that span.

Vancouver comes into the match against The Loons with a one point advantage separating seventh and eighth spot in the Western Conference. The top seven qualify directly to the playoffs while the eighth and ninth teams have to play a winner-take-all match after the season.

“It’s important”

The Whitecaps want to secure a top-seven finish and a win over Minnesota would give them a four-point cushion with a match in hand. Vancouver is looking to rebound following a lacklustre 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.

Team-leading goal-scorer Brian White has scored in three of the last four MLS matches. White wants to see a different response and a boost in intensity on Saturday.

“It’s important,” White told Daily Hive following training on Friday. “If we win we get ourselves out of that eighth, ninth play-in game, almost. We’re trying to get into that playoff mentality. We didn’t bring that energy and that mentality against Seattle and that’s disappointing, but it’s time to turn that page and focus on Saturday.”

Ryan Gauld will be available for selection after missing the last two matches with a knee sprain. The Whitecaps captain wants to put Minnesota in the rear view mirror.

“It’s a really big game,” Gauld said. “No one wants to play in the play-in game to get to the playoffs. It’s a big game to hopefully put them out of it and put us in a really good position to make sure we’re in at least the top seven.”

Banged up Whitecaps

Injuries are always a factor towards the end of the regular season. Players are dealing with knocks and minor ailments that they are playing through during the stretch drive.

#VWFC training on a cloudy fall morning in Vancouver with a few rain drops. Ahmed, Armstrong, and Gauld have returned to full training. Fafa is sick and not training. Caps host #MNUFC on Saturday afternoon at BC Place. A crowd of 22,000 plus is expected.#VANvMIN#MLS pic.twitter.com/okbHdfXCW2 — Har Journalist (@HarJournalist) October 4, 2024

Gauld has been working through an MCL sprain since July. White has been working through an ankle knock. Andres Cubas and Ali Ahmed have dealt with quad challenges and Stuart Armstrong continues to work on his match fitness while overcoming calf tightness.

The gauntlet of matches hasn’t helped Whitecaps players, but that soon will change as Vancouver will have eight days between matches following Saturday’s fixture.

“The nice thing from now is that we will play one game per week,” Vanni Sartini told Daily Hive. “It’s a massive thing in terms of recovery, training, and understanding who is ready and who’s not. We are forced to do a massive rotation for the next game (vs LAFC). We can give minutes to a lot of players and be ready to go to the playoffs.”

Fafa fined

Fafa Picault will miss the next two matches after he was issued a second yellow card in the 88th minute against Seattle. Frustration seemed to boil over when cameras caught Picault kicking a ball that hit a BC Place security guard.

Fafa Picault leaves the pitch after receiving his second yellow card… He boots a ball out of frustration, it hits a BC Place security guard… so he hugs her to apologize #VWFC pic.twitter.com/XsOSF0O8ia — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 3, 2024

Picault was issued an undisclosed fine by the MLS Disciplinary Committee for not leaving the pitch in a timely manner. Picault will miss the Whitecaps match against LAFC on October 13 after being called up to represent Haiti during the FIFA international window.

“He’s been great for us this season,” White said. “He brings a spark, a certain dynamism that is unique for what he can bring to the table. We’re going to be missing that but it’s up to everybody to step up, fill the gap, perform well so we can win at home.”

Whitecaps will soon be missing six players

The International Break will hit the Whitecaps hard when they play against LAFC next weekend. Vancouver will be without six first-team players including, Gauld (Scotland), Picault (Haiti), Cubas (Paraguay), Ali Ahmed and Sam Adekugbe (Canada), and Pedro Vite (Ecuador). MLS players have long been frustrated by the scheduling of league matches during FIFA international breaks.

As Gauld prepares to join his Scottish teammates on Sunday, he is disappointed to see that MLS continues to put teams at a disadvantage by scheduling matches during international breaks.

“No one else does it,” Gauld said. “I don’t see why this league is the only one that does it. I guess we’re in a position where we just have to do what we’re told and play the games when they’re scheduled.”