Win a VIP Whitecaps experience for MLS Cup Playoffs this weekend (CONTEST)

Vancouver Whitecaps are gearing up for the biggest game of their MLS season and you could win your way into BC Place to cheer them on this weekend.

The Whitecaps are taking on Los Angeles FC on Sunday, November 5 at BC Place. The two teams are facing off in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs and it’s the second game in the best-of-three series

LAFC, the defending MLS Cup champions, finished four points ahead of the Whitecaps in the regular season and thus got the home-field advantage for this series.

The hometown squad has some catching up as they were defeated 5-2 by LAFC on Saturday, October 28.

However, there were some exciting highlights for the Whitecaps from the first game, including Ryan Gauld setting a new club record for most MLS assists in a single season (including playoffs) with 13 and Sam Adekugbe scoring his first goal with the team.

Brian White also scored his 20th goal across all competitions in 2023 and is now just two goals away from equaling the highest-scoring season in the Whitecaps’ MLS era. He also made his 100th appearance with the team across all competitions.

Tickets are selling fast for the Vancouver Whitecaps’ first home playoff game in six years, with fans having already bought more than 20,000 tickets for the upcoming match at BC Place.

If the series is tied after the Sunday, November 5 showdown, there will be a decisive third game back in Los Angeles on November 9. Daily Hive and the Whitecaps are teaming up to give a grand prize winner an amazing Whitecaps experience, including two tickets to the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs game as well as two VIP Warm Up Viewing Passes where you can watch the players warm up from the field side. So don’t delay! Enter today and get ready to cheer on the ‘Caps at BC Place! The prize Two tickets to the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs on November 5 (value of $150)

Two VIP Warm Up Viewing Passes on November 5

When: November 5, 2023

Time: 4:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

With files from Noah Strang