Port Coquitlam unveils design for $15 million BC Soccer hub

The final design to build one of British Columbia’s largest training and recreational hubs for soccer in Port Coquitlam was revealed by the municipal government this week.

As previously announced in 2021, this will be the new headquarters of BC Soccer through a reconfiguration and improvement of Gates Park, located just west of downtown Port Coquitlam.

New artistic renderings show there will be a 1,200-seat grandstand covered by a sculpted wooden roof. This grandstand doubles as the fieldhouse, which includes a lobby, change rooms, locker rooms, public washrooms, and an atrium that can be used for gatherings.

The grandstand will be built adjacent to an upgraded field with state-of-the-art synthetic turf built to FIFA international competition standards, replacing the existing grass field that is under-utilized due to turf and drainage issues. There will also be covered team benches, field lighting, and a synthetic turf soccer warmup area.

Transportation access components include added parking, an enhanced central pedestrian boulevard from Reeve Street that leads to an event-friendly public plaza, and new road access for bus parking.

The project is a partnership with BC Soccer and Port Coquitlam Euro-Rite, which will have their office space located at the site. The design is by Formline Architecture.

“I’m extremely excited to move forward with a first-class facility that puts our community on the map as the premier sports city in our province. This will provide Port Coquitlam residents, and especially our kids, a second-to-none sports field experience, will allow us to address the significant demand for more field time, and delivers a multi-purpose community space that has a number of potential uses,” said Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West in a statement.

“The proposed design fits very well into Gates Park, recognizing the natural setting and other community activities that take place there.”

The project is now expected to cost $15 million, with $9 million coming from the provincial government’s previous commitment, and the remainder from both soccer organizations and the municipal government. The City’s portion will come from budget surplus funds.

The City will begin the procurement process for a construction contractor in early 2024, which will enable construction to start in 2024 for completion in 2025.

The municipal government says the new venue could potentially enable the City to host matches and events related to high-level tournaments, including components related to Vancouver’s major role in co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, it is unlikely to be a designated candidate as one of the 52 pre-World Cup official training base hubs across Canada, the US, and Mexico, as World Cup competition and training venues require natural grass, according to FIFA regulations.