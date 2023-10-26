Big BC Place crowd expected for Whitecaps home playoff game

Tickets are selling fast for the Vancouver Whitecaps’ first home playoff game in six years.

Fans have already bought more than 20,000 tickets for the upcoming game, the Whitecaps announced this morning. That’s a great sign given the November 5 game is still 10 days away.

The Whitecaps are facing off against LAFC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. LAFC finished four points ahead of the Whitecaps in the regular season and thus got the home-field advantage for this series. LAFC are the defending MLS Cup champions.

ROUND 1 IS SET 🗓 MLS Cup Playoffs return to @BCPlace on Sun, Nov 5 at 4:30pm! Secure your tickets now 🎟 https://t.co/H797NU5I5T#VWFC| #VANvLAFC — x – Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) October 22, 2023

The two teams played four times during the regular season, including the regular-season finale at BC Place, which resulted in a 1-1 draw. The Whitecaps drew 25,146 fans for that match, the most the team has seen in four years and the ninth-most they’ve had since joining MLS in 2011.

“Last weekend, in our regular-season finale against LAFC, we had our largest crowd in over four years and there is an incredible buzz around the club as we prepare for the playoffs,” said Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster. “Everyone who watched last Saturday’s match knows there is a real rivalry building with LAFC and the support we receive at BC Place matters. We encourage everyone who wants to be at the game to get their tickets as early as possible.”

The first-round best-of-three series against LAFC will start with a game in Los Angeles on October 28. After that, the series will head north to BC Place for the second game on November 5. If the series is tied after those two matches, there will be a decisive third game back in Los Angeles on November 9.

Unlike during the regular season, ties are not possible in MLS playoff games. If the match is even at the end of 90 minutes, the two sides will proceed straight to a penalty shootout that will decide the winner.