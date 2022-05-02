Whitecaps are giving away FREE merch in exchange for old Toronto gear

The Vancouver Whitecaps are renowned for providing a welcoming atmosphere for all of its fans. And during the next game at BC Place, the club will be helping Torontonians and Ontarians feel even more at home in the city.

The Whitecaps have announced they will be holding a Toronto Merch Swap on Sunday, May 8 during the team’s match against the Toronto FC.

Fans are invited to trade in any clothes with the word “Toronto” on them for some new Whitecaps gear, including jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and scarves. Items will be in limited quantity and available while supplies last.

According to Jeff Aylen, Director of Marketing for the Whitecaps, the idea for the Toronto Merch Swap was inspired by the high number of people who have moved from Ontario to Vancouver over the past few years, including many of the team’s staff.

“We wanted to find a tongue-in-cheek way to welcome them to their new home,” said Aylen. “We hope that supporting the Whitecaps will help Ontario and Toronto transplants find a way to integrate themselves in their new city and within our community.”

According to Statistics Canada estimates released last fall, over 20,000 Ontarians moved to BC between 2020 and 2021. And a report last year by Vancouver-based credit union Central 1 found that more residents in Ontario flocked to our province during the pandemic.

Aylen added that the Toronto Merch Swap is open to everyone who brings Toronto-branded merch to the Mother’s Day matinee game, even if they’re not from Ontario.

Fans can bring the items for trade to Fan Relations at Section 234 on the concourse at BC Place. All merchandise swapped in will be donated.

The Whitecaps are also celebrating the launch of their latest merch collaboration, “Home is Vancouver” by Peace Collective. The stylish T-shirts and sweaters will not be part of the gear swap but will be available for purchase at BC Place as well as through the collection’s website.

“In this season’s This City campaign, the Whitecaps are collaborating with creators and supporters in Vancouver to share their stories,” explained Aylen. “We collaborated with Peace Collective to produce the new “Home is Vancouver” range for fans to honour their pride for This City.”

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 1 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online