"A pub on the pitch": Whitecaps have new pitchside viewing area for fans

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 16 2022, 10:39 pm
Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports/Vancouver Whitecaps
The new MLS season has only recently begun and the Vancouver Whitecaps have already taken the soccer-viewing experience at BC Place to the next level.

The Whitecaps have opened a new “pub on the pitch” called The Asahi Super Dry Landing. With a capacity for up to 100 fans, it’s the perfect place to cheer on the home team in all their games this year.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps/Submitted

Guests in The Asahi Super Dry Landing can stand on the turf just behind the player benches, on the sideline, front and centre. You’ll be cheering on your favourite Whitecaps up close all game.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps/Submitted

Fans will also have access to on-field bars and a food court complete with tables. BC Place has a jam-packed menu of new food offerings for 2022, so bring your appetite to the game.

Check out Beast Unleashed’s Smash Burger, Boom Kitchen’s Supper Happy Power Bowl, and many other delicious options.

BC Place food

Left: Beast Unleashed/Submitted, Right: Boom Kitchen/Submitted

Tickets to the pitchside patio start from $60.25. It’s a great way to treat your family, friends, clients and yourself to a Whitecaps game, including their next match against Sporting Kansas City on April 2. Learn more and purchase your tickets online.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps/Submitted

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City

When: April 2, 2022
Time: 5 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
