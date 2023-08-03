Whitecaps load up by adding two members of Canada's World Cup squad

What a couple of days for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The club has added a pair of players who will not only help them on the pitch but should also be excellent for the marketing department.

A day after announcing that they had acquired Richie Laryea on loan from Nottingham Forest of the English Premier League, the Whitecaps confirmed the return of Sam Adekugbe, agreeing to a contract through 2026, with a club option for 2027.

Laryea and Adekugbe were both key members of Canada’s men’s national soccer team that qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both players appeared in all three of Canada’s matches in Qatar, and could be part of the group that represents our country at the 2026 World Cup as well.

A Whitecaps academy graduate, Adekugbe returns to the Whitecaps nearly 10 years after he first joined the club in August 2013. The 28-year-old wingback heads back to Vancouver from Turkish Süper Lig side Hatayspor, where he started 53 of his 56 appearances with the club since 2021. The Calgary product also made six appearances while on loan to Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray this season.

“We are very excited to welcome Sam back to our club,” said Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster. “Since I arrived in Vancouver, Sam has been on my radar as he fits the profile we look to attract. He brings a wealth of experience from his time overseas, was an important member in helping Canada qualify for the Men’s World Cup and is obviously very familiar with our club. Sam believes in what we are building here and wants to help us take the next step.”

Laryea, meanwhile, has appeared in 116 MLS regular season matches during his career with Toronto FC and Orlando City SC. The 28-year-old wingback appeared in five matches with Nottingham Forest in 2022.

“Richie is a winner, competitor, leader and has proven to be one of the best fullbacks in our league,” said Schuster. “Since the end of 2021, he has played in every single national team game, including all three World Cup games. We are very pleased to welcome Richie, Melanie and their son Elijah, to our family.”

While Laryea’s loan expires at the end of this year, the Whitecaps reportedly have designs on keeping the 28-year-old Toronto native as “one of the faces of the franchise” leading into the 2026 World Cup.

The additions of Adekugbe and Laryea should provide the Whitecaps a boost after the sting of losing Julian Gressel last month. Vancouver is currently holding down a playoff spot, sitting seventh in the Western Conference with a 8-7-7 record. The Whitecaps welcome Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL to BC Place on Friday, as they begin the knockout stage of the Leagues Cup.