Vancouver Whitecaps giving away free tickets to fans after Messi fiasco

The Vancouver Whitecaps will be doing more to make up for Lionel Messi’s no-show.

After previously announcing that all fans in attendance will receive half-priced food and drinks, as well as free kids meal combos for children 18 and under, Daily Hive has learned of one more make-good plan.

Everyone in attendance at tonight’s match will receive a free ticket to a future Whitecaps regular season match.

“As a thank you for your continued support, all fans in attendance tonight for our game against Inter Miami CF will receive a complimentary ticket to a future 2024 regular season match,” the Whitecaps said in an email sent to fans this afternoon. “Additional details will be sent to you via email next week.”

The move comes as many disappointed Messi fans have been calling for refunds.

Messi was a game-changer at the box office, leading to a Whitecaps MLS record crowd of over 50,000 fans for tonight’s match. Prices were inflated in anticipation of the unprecedented demand.

The average ticket price for the match was $180, a Whitecaps spokesperson told Daily Hive. That includes tickets purchased through season ticket memberships and multi-game packs, but does not include resale prices.

But Messi didn’t even get on the team plane, and neither did two of his Inter Miami superstar teammates: Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino was relatively unapologetic when grilled by the media on Friday. He denied that the BC Place turf had anything to do with resting his star players.

He instead pointed to the challenging Inter Miami schedule, which includes two home matches in the next week, against Atlanta United on Wednesday and St. Louis on Saturday. The six-hour flight from Fort Lauderdale to Vancouver also didn’t help matters.

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino asked by @TheRealJJAdams if the BC Place turf played a part in Messi not playing. He said no. Later pointed out that normally when you play far away, you don't have a mid-week match scheduled right after (or at least it's held close by). pic.twitter.com/zBsLztIasI — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 24, 2024

“We trained [on Thursday]. When we finished, I conferred with the coaching staff and talked with the players, and at that moment we decided that they would not form part of the team,” Martino said, per ESPN.

“We can’t announce with 20 days’ notice what our movements will be. We analyzed the situation on Thursday because we have three games in a week, but sometimes unfortunate things happen that don’t allow for players to participate in a certain match.”

Instead of preparing for the match in Vancouver, Messi and Suarez participated at a youth soccer event at Inter Miami’s home stadium. It only served to anger local soccer fans even more.

Messi and Suarez leading the next generation onto the field! What a moment! ⚽️💫 pic.twitter.com/pQQnHkNU36 — Inter Miami CF Academy (@InterMiamiAcad) May 25, 2024

“Major League Soccer acknowledges fan disappointment when marquee players are unavailable for matches,” MLS said in a public statement. “Each MLS club makes its own personnel and competitive decisions based on what they believe is in the best interests of the club and each player. The league will continue to review measures regarding how clubs report player availability.”