Inter Miami shows off Messi and Vancouver fans are even more angry

Vancouver Whitecaps fans are none too pleased with Inter Miami or superstar talent Lionel Messi right now.

Soccer fans all over Canada were eagerly awaiting tonight as the Whitecaps are set to take on Inter Miami at BC Place. It would have marked Messi’s second time appearing in Canada after playing in Montreal last week. Unfortunately, it has since been learned that the 36-year-old won’t be playing.

“While we haven’t received an official update on the availability of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets for this weekend, we understand they will not make this trip. Unfortunately, we have no control over who plays for our opponent, and it was important for us to communicate to our fans as soon as possible,“ said Whitecaps FC CEO Axel Schuster.

Many fans had not only bought tickets to this game in anticipation of seeing Messi, but several were also booking flights to Vancouver. As you’d expect, many were frustrated by yesterday’s news, and what made it even worse was when Inter Miami posted a video of Messi and Suarez attending an event at Chase Stadium.

Big news for tonight’s Youth International Cup! 💫 Captain Leo Messi and Luis Suarez will be joining us at Chase Stadium for the Opening Ceremony. Come see your heroes inspire the next generation! 💗🖤 Details: https://t.co/Czl5PEdYFA pic.twitter.com/yGELqRFXXl — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 24, 2024

Messi and Suarez leading the next generation onto the field! What a moment! ⚽️💫 pic.twitter.com/pQQnHkNU36 — Inter Miami CF Academy (@InterMiamiAcad) May 25, 2024

After seeing these tweets, Whitecaps fans had no problem letting their feelings be known.

Too bad Messi is disappointing thousands of kids in Vancouver — Dodger 🏴‍☠️ (@thedodger777) May 25, 2024

He should be in Vancouver. Paid lots of 💰 for my kid to see him. — Tooth Decay (@Tooooth_Decay) May 24, 2024

Glad they’ll be in Vancouver to inspire the next generation! — Trevor Steunenberg (@TSteunenberg) May 24, 2024

I’m sure the folks in Vancouver are thrilled at this news. — Kristoffer Harris 🔰 (@britishkriss) May 25, 2024

they should be in vancouver, b.c.! — jocked07 (@jocked07) May 25, 2024

You sure about that ? They might cancel 48 hours before the event — Nena (@nerly82) May 25, 2024

Messi is no hero, hiding is hardly inspirational — Craig Minielly (@craigminielly) May 24, 2024

so that’s the reason why Leo is not coming to Vancouver? that’s the reason why Leo is leaving 55,000 fans disappointed waiting for him? some of us have been waiting years to see him live, and he stayed because of this? how disrespectful. Para mí ya no eres grande Messi, que bajo. — caleeeb (@EricApango) May 25, 2024

So charging 5 Times regular ticket price in Vancouver and good money for this event… Nice. Scaming people cause you can. — Chelo Azulay (@cheloazulay) May 24, 2024

Thought they needed to rest. #WhitecapsScrewJob — Jenn Christy 🇺🇦 (@jenijealousy) May 24, 2024

There is a possibility Messi is resting a nagging injury, as he was also forced to miss a game last week. Nonetheless, this is extremely frustrating for Whitecaps fans, who feel Inter Miami should have announced this decision far sooner than they did.