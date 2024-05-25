SportsSoccerWhitecaps

Inter Miami shows off Messi and Vancouver fans are even more angry

May 25 2024, 3:49 pm
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Whitecaps fans are none too pleased with Inter Miami or superstar talent Lionel Messi right now.

Soccer fans all over Canada were eagerly awaiting tonight as the Whitecaps are set to take on Inter Miami at BC Place. It would have marked Messi’s second time appearing in Canada after playing in Montreal last week. Unfortunately, it has since been learned that the 36-year-old won’t be playing.

“While we haven’t received an official update on the availability of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets for this weekend, we understand they will not make this trip. Unfortunately, we have no control over who plays for our opponent, and it was important for us to communicate to our fans as soon as possible,“ said Whitecaps FC CEO Axel Schuster.

Many fans had not only bought tickets to this game in anticipation of seeing Messi, but several were also booking flights to Vancouver. As you’d expect, many were frustrated by yesterday’s news, and what made it even worse was when Inter Miami posted a video of Messi and Suarez attending an event at Chase Stadium.

After seeing these tweets, Whitecaps fans had no problem letting their feelings be known.

There is a possibility Messi is resting a nagging injury, as he was also forced to miss a game last week. Nonetheless, this is extremely frustrating for Whitecaps fans, who feel Inter Miami should have announced this decision far sooner than they did.

