Whitecaps expect largest crowd of the season at BC Place tonight

The Voyageurs Cup is on the line, and the Vancouver Whitecaps are expecting their biggest crowd of the season at BC Place. The general admission section is sold out, so expect a rowdy supporters section too.

The Whitecaps are hosting CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final tonight, as Vancouver looks for back-to-back titles.

A crowd of 24,307 attended last season’s Canadian Championship final at BC Place when the Whitecaps beat Toronto FC in penalties. If the Whitecaps can come close to that number, it would be by far their most well-attended game of 2023.

There’s a chance tonight’s match could go to a shootout too, as there must be a winner. If Vancouver and Montreal are tied after 90 minutes, the match will proceed directly to penalties.

It all comes down to this 🏆 We battle @cfmontreal for the #CanChamp title at BC Place tonight 7pm PT! 📍 🍹 Join us for 50% off all drinks (until kickoff) starting at 4pm on Terry Fox Plaza at The Warmup! Tickets still available 🎟️ https://t.co/SxSq9DhO50#VWFC| #VANvMTL — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) June 7, 2023

The Whitecaps helped build excitement for the match with an announcement last week that all drinks, including alcoholic ones like beer, would be 50% off up until kickoff at 7 pm. That includes drinks in the stadium, as well as drinks outside at the patio party at Terry Fox Plaza, which begins at 4 pm. “The Warmup” pre-match party includes music, food and beverage specials, face painting, soccer jugglers, and a player autograph signing.

The Whitecaps are also inviting fans to meet the players as they arrive for the match — a good opportunity to get photos and autographs.

“Interested fans should arrive by 4:30… Space is limited, so fans should arrive early,” the Whitecaps said in a media release. Players will enter between 4:45 pm and 5:15 pm at the west entrance gate off Expo Boulevard.

For fans unable to attend in person, the match can be streamed on OneSoccer for a fee.

The Whitecaps have outperformed Montreal in MLS play this season, compiling a 5-5-6 record, compared to Montreal’s 6-9-1 record. Vancouver has won the Canadian Championship twice before, in 2015 and 2022, while Montreal has captured the Voyageurs Cup five times (2008, 2013, 2014, 2019, and 2021).