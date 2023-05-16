SportsSoccerWhitecaps

How much money every Vancouver Whitecaps player is making in 2023

May 16 2023, 11:17 pm
Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Whitecaps aren’t among Major League Soccer’s big spenders again in 2023. But they’re also not at the bottom when it comes to their payroll.

The 2023 MLSPA salary guide was released today, giving everyone an updated look at how much money every player in the league makes.

The Whitecaps ranked 23rd out of 29 MLS teams, with a payroll over $12.7 million. That’s more than Vancouver spent last year, but less than half of Toronto FC’s current payroll. TFC leads the league with over $25.7 million in guaranteed compensation toward their players.

It hasn’t done Toronto much good this season, as they rank dead-last in the Eastern Conference with a 2-4-6 record after 12 matches. Vancouver, by contrast, is currently in a playoff spot in the Western Conference, with a 3-3-5 record in 11 matches.

A big chunk of Toronto’s payroll is spent on two players, Lorenzo Insigne ($7.5 million) and Federico Bernardeschi ($6.3 million), who both rank in the top five of MLS salaries. Xherdan Shaqiri of the Chicago Fire is the MLS’s highest-paid player, making $8.2 million. Javier Hernández Balcázar of the LA Galaxy ($7.4 million) and Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi ($6.0 million) round out the top five.

Team Guaranteed compensation
Toronto FC $25,741,930
LA Galaxy $23,463,025
Atlanta United $21,257,396
DC United $20,016,591
Austin FC $19,922,021
Chicago Fire $19,800,919
Seattle Sounders FC $18,947,463
New England Revolution $18,909,273
Inter Miami $18,055,548
LAFC $17,483,012
Houston Dynamo $17,252,231
Columbus Crew $16,060,111
Sporting Kansas City $15,454,335
New York City FC $15,448,629
FC Cincinnati $15,087,380
Portland Timbers $14,449,409
FC Dallas $14,399,519
Nashville SC $14,207,528
Charlotte FC $13,473,928
Colorado Rapids $13,106,961
San Jose Earthquakes $13,022,374
Philadelphia Union $12,804,172
Vancouver Whitecaps $12,746,625
Minnesota United $12,285,685
Real Salt Lake $12,138,719
Orlando City SC $11,227,559
New York Red Bulls $11,163,066
St. Louis City SC $10,933,074
Montreal $10,800,128

The Whitecaps’ highest-paid player, Ryan Gauld, ranks 21st in guaranteed compensation, as he makes $2.5 million.

Sergio Córdova is Vancouver’s only other player making over a million dollars.

The Whitecaps are getting incredible value from Simon Becher, their 23-year-old rising star who currently shares the team lead in goals (4). Becher makes just $70,485, which is the second-lowest on the Whitecaps.

Name Position Base salary Guaranteed compensation
Ryan Gauld M $2,400,000 $2,505,000
Sergio Córdova F $981,818 $1,050,568
Alessandro Schöpf M $900,000 $992,500
Julian Gressel M $884,000 $939,781
Andrés Cubas D $900,000 $900,000
Mathías Laborda D $760,000 $828,625
Pedro Vite M $592,000 $645,997
Ranko Veselinovic D $495,000 $580,500
Caio Alexandre M $500,000 $562,500
Brian White F $511,000 $511,000
Tristan Blackmon D $400,000 $451,208
Russell Teibert D $400,000 $449,375
Déiber Caicedo F $350,000 $381,125
Luís Martins D $300,000 $300,000
Yohei Takaoka GK $179,520 $297,233
Thomas Hasal GK $203,000 $222,412
Sebastian Berhalter M $150,000 $160,250
Javain Brown D $140,000 $153,688
Ryan Raposo M $120,000 $137,000
Kamron Habibullah F $85,444 $95,044
Ali Ahmed D $85,444 $94,819
Matteo Campagna D $85,444 $94,456
Karifa Yao D $89,716 $94,123
J.C. Ngando D $67,360 $85,359
Max Anchor GK $67,360 $74,802
Simon Becher F $67,360 $70,485
Isaac Boehmer GK $68,775 $68,775
