How much money every Vancouver Whitecaps player is making in 2023

The Vancouver Whitecaps aren’t among Major League Soccer’s big spenders again in 2023. But they’re also not at the bottom when it comes to their payroll.

The 2023 MLSPA salary guide was released today, giving everyone an updated look at how much money every player in the league makes.

The Whitecaps ranked 23rd out of 29 MLS teams, with a payroll over $12.7 million. That’s more than Vancouver spent last year, but less than half of Toronto FC’s current payroll. TFC leads the league with over $25.7 million in guaranteed compensation toward their players.

It hasn’t done Toronto much good this season, as they rank dead-last in the Eastern Conference with a 2-4-6 record after 12 matches. Vancouver, by contrast, is currently in a playoff spot in the Western Conference, with a 3-3-5 record in 11 matches.

A big chunk of Toronto’s payroll is spent on two players, Lorenzo Insigne ($7.5 million) and Federico Bernardeschi ($6.3 million), who both rank in the top five of MLS salaries. Xherdan Shaqiri of the Chicago Fire is the MLS’s highest-paid player, making $8.2 million. Javier Hernández Balcázar of the LA Galaxy ($7.4 million) and Austin FC’s Sebastián Driussi ($6.0 million) round out the top five.

Team Guaranteed compensation Toronto FC $25,741,930 LA Galaxy $23,463,025 Atlanta United $21,257,396 DC United $20,016,591 Austin FC $19,922,021 Chicago Fire $19,800,919 Seattle Sounders FC $18,947,463 New England Revolution $18,909,273 Inter Miami $18,055,548 LAFC $17,483,012 Houston Dynamo $17,252,231 Columbus Crew $16,060,111 Sporting Kansas City $15,454,335 New York City FC $15,448,629 FC Cincinnati $15,087,380 Portland Timbers $14,449,409 FC Dallas $14,399,519 Nashville SC $14,207,528 Charlotte FC $13,473,928 Colorado Rapids $13,106,961 San Jose Earthquakes $13,022,374 Philadelphia Union $12,804,172 Vancouver Whitecaps $12,746,625 Minnesota United $12,285,685 Real Salt Lake $12,138,719 Orlando City SC $11,227,559 New York Red Bulls $11,163,066 St. Louis City SC $10,933,074 Montreal $10,800,128

The Whitecaps’ highest-paid player, Ryan Gauld, ranks 21st in guaranteed compensation, as he makes $2.5 million.

Sergio Córdova is Vancouver’s only other player making over a million dollars.

The Whitecaps are getting incredible value from Simon Becher, their 23-year-old rising star who currently shares the team lead in goals (4). Becher makes just $70,485, which is the second-lowest on the Whitecaps.