Whitecaps get BC Place to rename Montreal smoked meat sandwiches for championship final

Your move, Montreal. How seriously are the Vancouver Whitecaps taking Wednesday’s Canadian Championship Final against CF Montreal? Very seriously, apparently.

That’s because the Whitecaps have convinced BC Place to rename Montreal’s beloved sandwich for the match. Fans will be able to buy Vancouver smoked meat sandwiches on Wednesday night, as the Whitecaps look to be crowned champions for a second straight year.

The Whitecaps are looking to duplicate last year’s success, when a season-high crowd of 24,307 fans at BC Place saw Vancouver lift the Voyageurs Cup for just the second time in club history. The match, which saw Vancouver beat Toronto FC in penalties, was the highlight of the 2022 season for the Whitecaps, and not just because head coach Vanni Sartini went tarps off in the celebration.

Smoked meat sandwiches can be found at the Beast Unleashed concession outside section 210. In addition, last week the Whitecaps announced they would pay for 50% of all drinks purchased, including alcoholic ones like beer, right up until kickoff.

”First, I want to send a warm welcome to our friends from Montréal,” said Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster. “Our wonderful city, our club, and our fans are excited to host the final of the national championship for a second consecutive year. Like last year, for 90+ minutes we are ready to stand together, to battle together, and we plan to keep the cup in Vancouver. We want as many people as possible in British Columbia to join us to experience this cup final as we look to run it back. Tickets are affordable, there will be several food and drink specials, and we have a very exciting team that is looking to make history at BC Place.”

The Whitecaps have outperformed Montreal in MLS play this season, compiling a 5-5-6 record, compared to Montreal’s 6-9-1 record. Vancouver has won the Canadian Championship twice before, in 2015 and 2022, while Montreal has captured the Voyageurs Cup five times (2008, 2013, 2014, 2019, and 2021).