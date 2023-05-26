Whitecaps thank first responders after scary injury left player hospitalized

Ali Ahmed has a concussion, but thankfully nothing worse than that. The 22-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps defender lost consciousness and laid on the field for over 15 minutes on Wednesday, after hitting his head on the turf at Starlight Stadium in Langford.

He was carted off the field and sent to hospital, leaving everyone worried.

“It was very scary,” Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini told reporters after the match. “The game, it’s a thing that’s not important today. The most important thing [is] that hopefully he’s going to be ok, and he’s going to be back soon home.”

Sartini added that he didn’t talk about the game at halftime, as everyone’s thoughts were with Ahmed.

“I was shocked, to be honest, and the team was shocked for 30 minutes.”

A look at the injury to Ali Ahmed of @WhitecapsFC that sent him to hospital. https://t.co/CxVZ1FdgeS pic.twitter.com/r5eTLWByxx — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 26, 2023

It came during Whitecaps FC’s 3-0 victory over CPL club Pacific FC, which sent Vancouver to the final of the Canadian Championship.

“[Ahmed] regained consciousness and was transported to the Victoria General Hospital ER,” the Whitecaps said last night. “He received a full evaluation at the hospital, including a CT scan, which returned at normal levels.”

Ahmed, who was cleared to travel back to Vancouver with the team, took time today to thank everyone that was concerned for his well being.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages, thoughts, and prayers,” Ahmed said on social media. “A special thanks to the Whitecaps medical team and medical professionals on the field for attending to me quick. Love and appreciate you all and I’ll be back in no time!!”

The Whitecaps also expressed thanks.

“A heartfelt thank you to the outstanding athletic trainers and first responders at last night’s match,” the team said in a Twitter post. “Your expertise and unwavering support mean the world to us.”

The promising Canadian appears to have a bright future ahead of him, and scored a goal for the Whitecaps a minute prior to being injured. But it’s unclear when he’ll return to the lineup.

The Whitecaps play Saturday in St. Louis, before returning home for matches against Houston on May 31 and Kansas City on June 3.

The Canadian Championship is set for June 7 at BC Place, against CF Montreal. Last year’s Canadian Championship was the highlight of the season for the Whitecaps, as they won the title for just the second time in club history.