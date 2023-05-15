BC Place ditches Budweiser, Whitecaps and Lions get new beer partner

After 12 years of Budweiser, BC Place will be pouring beer from a different company going forward.

Bud is out, as the Molson Coors Beverage Company has secured the beer-pouring rights at BC Place, becoming the official and exclusive beer partner for BC Place and the BC Lions.

Granville Island Brewery, meanwhile, has become the official craft beer partner of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Labatt Breweries of Canada first signed a deal to become BC Place’s official beer supplier in 2011, prior to the stadium’s reopening following major renovations.

Among the new beer options at BC Place for Lions and Whitecaps games, as well as other events, are Granville Island Brewery, Hop Valley IPA, and Coors Light.

“We’re proud to be working with BC Place, as well as creating impactful partnerships with both the BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps FC teams,” said Molson Coors Director of Partnerships and Events Brian Collins. “This partnership provides a great opportunity to place the Molson Coors portfolio at the heart of the moments where British Columbians are celebrating together and cheering on the Lions and the Whitecaps FC.”

The BC Lions begin preseason later this month, with their home opener scheduled for June 17. The Whitecaps, meanwhile, are currently in a playoff spot after 11 matches, with a 3-3-5 record. Their next home match is scheduled for May 20, against Seattle.

“At BC Place, we strive to offer an all-round, best-in-class experience, and of course, beverage options are a major part of that for many guests,” said BC Place General Manager Chris May. “We are excited to welcome Molson Coors and their products into our venue, and we are proud to have collaborated with both the BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a special form of collective partnership that is not typically seen in our industry.”