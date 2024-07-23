Two iconic Canadian forces have come together this week, with Tim Hortons teaming up with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on a new ad.

Hot off the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine, which hits theatres on July 26, it seems that Vancouver-born Reynolds is officially being released from the shackles of his superhero alter ego.

In the ad, Deadpool is dressed up in his superhero getup, including the mask and also a cozy robe, declaring that he’ll be giving Reynolds back to his home country.

“Hey Canada, thank you for coming over. I just want to let y’all know that now that my movie’s done and in theatres July 26, I’m giving you back Ryan Reynolds,” he said.

“Tim Hortons asked if he could do some stuff with them, and since I have no use for him anymore, I agreed.”

However, Canadians were also warned that Reynolds might be a little depleted, but nothing a little coffee can’t fix.

“Now I have to warn you, we sucked him pretty dry. He spent the better part of three decades, you know, working in show business, but there’s still some will to live,” he continued.

“But give him some of this delicious nectar and that ought to perk him right up.”

The ad is a nod to Deadpool & Wolverine‘s strong connection to the Great White North, with Canada being the backdrop for much of the saga’s action.

“We were thrilled to work with Marvel Studios Canada and Ryan on this video and to be a part of the Canadian launch of Deadpool & Wolverine,” said Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons.

“Like Tims, this movie is so Canadian in so many ways – the Deadpool character is from Saskatchewan and Wolverine is from Alberta, and the movie is directed by Montreal-native Shawn Levy ­– and we all thought we could have some fun bringing Canada’s favourite coffee and Canada’s favourite Super Hero together.”