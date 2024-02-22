Shooting in White Rock seriously injures four men

Police in White Rock say four people were hurt in a targeted shooting Wednesday night.

It happened around midnight near Roper Avenue and Lee Street. Officers provided first aid, and then the four injured men were taken to hospital.

A suspect in a vehicle fled the scene, and a vehicle on fire was found in Surrey shortly after. Police say they’re still investigating to see if the vehicle fire and shooting are related.

“This incident appears to be targeted and there is no ongoing risk to public safety in the area at this time,” Const. Chantal Sears said in a news release. “The investigation is in the early stages and our General Investigations Unit has been engaged.

Thursday morning, police remained on scene in the 15600 block of Rober Avenue. Officers asked families to use alternate routes to drop students off at Peace Arch Elementary and White Rock Elementary schools.

The barrage of gunfire shocked neighbours, many of whom took to social media to ask if others heard the shots.

Daily Hive has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services and White Rock’s mayor for comment.