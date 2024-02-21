Vancouver police are applauding the efforts of some Good Samaritans after a vulnerable person was robbed in a busy area during the middle of the day.

Yesterday, a 40-year-old man who is legally blind was standing near Thurlow and Davie Streets in Vancouver’s West End when someone grabbed his cane from his hands.

The victim is a newcomer to Canada, police said, and has been living in a shelter for weeks.

He was using his cane to navigate the city and was “stranded at the intersection after the suspect walked away with the cane,” police said.

“Three Good Samaritans – a man and two women in their twenties – were passing by in a car when they saw the robbery happen,” added Sgt. Steve Addison. “They stopped, confronted the suspect, and followed him until our officers arrived moments later and made the arrest at a bus stop near Davie and Burrard Street.”

The cane was returned to the man, and the suspect was arrested.

Justin Jeremy Heron, 37, has been charged with one count of robbery.