North Vancouver driver speeding in bus lane unknowingly zips past cop

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 21 2024, 3:00 pm
North Vancouver driver speeding in bus lane unknowingly zips past cop
@NVanRCMP/X

North Vancouver RCMP believes that the driver of a pickup truck in North Vancouver will be “thinking twice” before they consider speeding again.

In a post on X, North Vancouver RCMP shared some footage of the driver of a Ford F-150 truck speeding in the bus lane during rush hour.

The incident took place on the 1300 block of Main Street.

Footage shows the driver zipping past traffic, unknowingly driving past a police officer, who was on a motorcycle. Footage shows the officer spinning around and chasing the pickup driver down.

North Vancouver RCMP said the driver owned up to his crime and was issued a $1,500 fine. He also had three points added to his licence.

The driver pleaded guilty to a careless driving offence on Valentine’s Day, even though the incident occurred on October 6 last year.

“We received numerous complaints of drivers using the bus lane on Main Street to cut through traffic congestion and utilized a Police motorcycle to conduct enforcement. A Police motorcycle gives officers the ability to be more discreet and react quickly to any motorists contravening the motor vehicle act,” North Vancouver RCMP said.

Amir AliAmir Ali
