Theft at Lululemon Robson Street flagship under investigation by VPD

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 22 2024, 5:51 pm
Daily Hive

Vancouver police were spotted at the lululemon in downtown Vancouver on Robson Street this morning, investigating a theft.

Daily Hive has heard from the Vancouver Police Department, which said that the investigation is currently in its early stages and that the incident occurred sometime after 8 am on Thursday.

Pictures indicate that the main entrance door was compromised, with pieces of a door frame scattered at the storefront and a glass pane completely removed.

lululemon robson

Daily Hive

Vancouver police weren’t able to share many more details about the incident as officers were still gathering more information about what transpired. Vancouver police were also unable to share any information about potential suspects at this point.

The Robson Street location is the lululemon flagship store, which reopened in the summer of 2022 after a rebuild.

The store now spans 6,900 sq ft, including the 4,400 sq ft space of the original store footprint at 970 Robson Street, and 2,500 sq ft from the expansion into the adjacent former UGG store.

We’ve contacted lululemon for more information about the incident, and we’ll update this story when we hear more.

