Romantic night at the pier: Passersby gawk at adorable proposal in White Rock
Oct 30 2023, 9:53 pm
Some folks who strolled along the White Rock Pier this weekend caught a glimpse of an extra special moment between two locals — a proposal!
A video posted to TikTok shows Alvin Arfieza asking his girlfriend, Rhyionne Canlas, to marry him while dozens applaud and cheer the sweet couple on.
@bcbeachbum74 I finally got to witness a gorgeous proposal today ! What a lucky girl #bcbeachbum #whiterock #whiterockbc #proposal #proposalvideo #congrats #whiterockpier ♬ River Flows in You – 纯音乐 – M先森
Arfieza popped the question at sunset over the weekend with a gorgeous balloon arch set up near the end of the pier.
Many stopped to snap a photo of the adorable couple, shed a few tears, and share in the joyful moment as Canlas said yes.
Dozens of people shared their best wishes for the couple and congratulated the two online.