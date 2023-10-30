VancouveritesDatingPeopleCurated

Romantic night at the pier: Passersby gawk at adorable proposal in White Rock

Nikitha Martins
Oct 30 2023, 9:53 pm
Some folks who strolled along the White Rock Pier this weekend caught a glimpse of an extra special moment between two locals — a proposal! 

A video posted to TikTok shows Alvin Arfieza asking his girlfriend, Rhyionne Canlas, to marry him while dozens applaud and cheer the sweet couple on. 

@bcbeachbum74 I finally got to witness a gorgeous proposal today ! What a lucky girl #bcbeachbum #whiterock #whiterockbc #proposal #proposalvideo #congrats #whiterockpier ♬ River Flows in You – 纯音乐 – M先森


Arfieza popped the question at sunset over the weekend with a gorgeous balloon arch set up near the end of the pier. 

Many stopped to snap a photo of the adorable couple, shed a few tears, and share in the joyful moment as Canlas said yes. 

Dozens of people shared their best wishes for the couple and congratulated the two online. 

