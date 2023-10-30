Romantic night at the pier: Passersby gawk at adorable proposal in White Rock

Some folks who strolled along the White Rock Pier this weekend caught a glimpse of an extra special moment between two locals — a proposal!

A video posted to TikTok shows Alvin Arfieza asking his girlfriend, Rhyionne Canlas, to marry him while dozens applaud and cheer the sweet couple on.



Arfieza popped the question at sunset over the weekend with a gorgeous balloon arch set up near the end of the pier.

Many stopped to snap a photo of the adorable couple, shed a few tears, and share in the joyful moment as Canlas said yes.

Dozens of people shared their best wishes for the couple and congratulated the two online.