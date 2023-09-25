Some concertgoers at the Coldplay show in Vancouver on Friday saw an extra special moment as a proposal happened during the concert.

And, no, in this case, we aren’t talking about the surprise appearance by Bryan Adams.

A video making the rounds on social media shows A Vancouver man, Mario Amaro, asking his girlfriend, Jennifer Bara, to marry him while the band played.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Amaro (@mario_amaroo)

In an interview with Daily Hive, Amaro says he chose to propose to Bara — who he’s been dating for two years — during the popular song “Fix You” near the end of the concert.

“She didn’t expect it. I asked her a question, and she just sort of nodded until I grabbed her hand and she turned around,” says Amaro, adding he “hugged her and told her how special she is” and how she makes him happy and he wants to spend his life with her.

Amaro had been planning to propose over the last little while but didn’t ask anyone to record in advance, but by the end of the show, people were coming up to them and saying they took photos and videos they wanted to share with the happy couple.

He says earlier this summer, they won free tickets to the Ed Sheeran concert and had a really special moment while having a dance on the floor during the show — something he never got to experience when he was younger, saying, “I grew up in Mexico. In a small town. I never had the opportunity to go to big shows like this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Amaro (@mario_amaroo)

He says, of course, the song now holds an extra special meaning, and it will likely be played at their wedding.