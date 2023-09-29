DatingCurated

Will you accept this rose? BC retirement home hosts "Golden Bachelor" party

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Sep 29 2023, 10:04 pm
Will you accept this rose? BC retirement home hosts "Golden Bachelor" party
The Golden Bachelor/ABC |Submitted

A retirement home in British Columbia hosted a unique party for its residents last night, complete with roses and ball gowns.

The Golden Bachelor made its premiere on televisions around the world last night, featuring a mature and handsome Gerry Turner, 72, who is looking for love among two dozen women on the reality show.

The Golden Bachelor

Submitted

While The Bachelor series has been criticized plenty, the spinoff has been celebrated for showing that age and love have no limits on love, and that message inspired staff to throw a party at Amica West Vancouver for residents and staff to dress up and watch the first episode together.

Golden Bachelor

Submitted

Like Janet and Michael Johnston, new residents at the facility. They joined in the fun with Bachelor-themed Bingo, cocktails, and the photo booth before the episode went live.

The Bachelor

Janet and Michael Johnston at the Bachelor viewing party. (Submitted)

Janet said it was her first time seeing the show and was impressed by the contestants, who range in age from 50 to 75.

The Golden Bachelor contestants

The Golden Bachelor/ABC

“They all look gorgeous, they are all made up and [looked] ready for a movie. Some of their dresses were quite exotic!” she said.

Michael said he found the lead man to be quite charming, but when asked if he’d watch the episode next week, he laughed.

The Bachelor 2023

The Golden Bachelor/ABC

“I usually have nothing to do with it, that’s the case,” implying his wife would let him know.

Ingrid, another resident and a fan of the show, didn’t have an early choice for the winner.

“I have a very terrible memory. I just take it as it is, and I enjoy it.”

The Bachelor

Submitted

Another well-dressed resident did share a word of caution about the importance of getting to know a person before you say “I do” forever.

“I don’t think this is how you find a wife. [It’s important to have] long engagements. I know this couple that she said the day after they got married, he became a different person,” he said.

This might explain why finding love on reality TV in just a few weeks is rarely successful in the long term.

Did you watch it last night? Let us know in the comments below.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ Dating
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop