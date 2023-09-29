A retirement home in British Columbia hosted a unique party for its residents last night, complete with roses and ball gowns.

The Golden Bachelor made its premiere on televisions around the world last night, featuring a mature and handsome Gerry Turner, 72, who is looking for love among two dozen women on the reality show.

While The Bachelor series has been criticized plenty, the spinoff has been celebrated for showing that age and love have no limits on love, and that message inspired staff to throw a party at Amica West Vancouver for residents and staff to dress up and watch the first episode together.

Like Janet and Michael Johnston, new residents at the facility. They joined in the fun with Bachelor-themed Bingo, cocktails, and the photo booth before the episode went live.

Janet said it was her first time seeing the show and was impressed by the contestants, who range in age from 50 to 75.

“They all look gorgeous, they are all made up and [looked] ready for a movie. Some of their dresses were quite exotic!” she said.

Michael said he found the lead man to be quite charming, but when asked if he’d watch the episode next week, he laughed.

“I usually have nothing to do with it, that’s the case,” implying his wife would let him know.

Ingrid, another resident and a fan of the show, didn’t have an early choice for the winner.

“I have a very terrible memory. I just take it as it is, and I enjoy it.”

Another well-dressed resident did share a word of caution about the importance of getting to know a person before you say “I do” forever.

Don’t be the only one missing out on all the fun. Stream #TheGoldenBachelor on Hulu now! 💛 pic.twitter.com/DaOB0LXVQD — The Golden Bachelor (@GoldenBachABC) September 29, 2023

“I don’t think this is how you find a wife. [It’s important to have] long engagements. I know this couple that she said the day after they got married, he became a different person,” he said.

This might explain why finding love on reality TV in just a few weeks is rarely successful in the long term.

