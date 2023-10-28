NewsDatingPop CultureCanada

Internet divided over list of first date spots women allegedly "refuse" to go to

National Trending Staff
Oct 28 2023, 12:30 pm
Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

If you’ve been scrolling through the internet lately, you may have encountered a list of places women allegedly “refuse” to go to on the first date.

Though the list has been shared online hundreds if not thousands of times, its source is unknown, and it’s very likely not the result of a carefully conducted survey conducted on women.

Irrespective of its arbitrariness, it is making rounds and starting an extensive conversation. And some folks are heated.

first date

Twitter

According to this list, some places you should not consider for a first date with a woman include “any fast-food chain,” diner-style eateries, and even the movies.

No-go zones include church, the gym, cafes, buffet places, hookah bars, nightclubs, and, perhaps predictably, your home.

Other points on the list are not physical places but types of plans — no ice cream dates, games, or family functions! Long drive to a venue? Cancel that.

Men who date women are having a meltdown on the internet.

Many women disagree with the list, with one saying that it actually sounds like a compilation of good date ideas.

Perhaps barring coffee dates is a stretch.

With the way the internet is, it’s unlikely that multiple contributed to the list, let alone that they are women. Some suspect it was falsely created to incite misogyny.

Posts that portray women as gold diggers make for an easy way to rile people up and get hits on social media. That might be the reason this list spread like wildfire on Instagram.

“This type of content is just designed to make you hate women and turn into an incel,” said X user Biryani Boy. “Real and normal people do not care where you take them out to on a first date.”

Many people are suspicious and believe a man might be behind the viral list.

“My unhinged theory is they do this so hatred for women rises,” one X user wrote.

What are your thoughts?

