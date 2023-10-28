Internet divided over list of first date spots women allegedly "refuse" to go to

If you’ve been scrolling through the internet lately, you may have encountered a list of places women allegedly “refuse” to go to on the first date.

Though the list has been shared online hundreds if not thousands of times, its source is unknown, and it’s very likely not the result of a carefully conducted survey conducted on women.

Irrespective of its arbitrariness, it is making rounds and starting an extensive conversation. And some folks are heated.

According to this list, some places you should not consider for a first date with a woman include “any fast-food chain,” diner-style eateries, and even the movies.

No-go zones include church, the gym, cafes, buffet places, hookah bars, nightclubs, and, perhaps predictably, your home.

Other points on the list are not physical places but types of plans — no ice cream dates, games, or family functions! Long drive to a venue? Cancel that.

Men who date women are having a meltdown on the internet.

Wait so legitimately where else can we fucking go?! pic.twitter.com/Gpe1M5bOZe — 𝔻𝕦𝕕𝕖𝕨𝕙𝕪𝕞𝕖.𝔸𝔻𝔸 (@Dudewhyme_ADA) October 24, 2023

If I see somebody with a list like this I’ll just cancel the date myself — Diamond Tales (@RSAdiamondtales) October 24, 2023

I’ll take “Reasons why you’re still single at 35 for $1000”? People are too much nowadays 🤣 — Chris Manno (@Mann_O_Steel17) October 24, 2023

Many women disagree with the list, with one saying that it actually sounds like a compilation of good date ideas.

This should actually be a list of good ideas for a first date. — The Nostalgic (@TheNostalgicCo) October 24, 2023

Perhaps barring coffee dates is a stretch.

Coffee date, ice cream date, and hookah bar are all completely acceptable imo. And Cheesecake Factory! I thought I was high maintenance but 👀 — Hime Marie (@HimexMarie) October 25, 2023

With the way the internet is, it’s unlikely that multiple contributed to the list, let alone that they are women. Some suspect it was falsely created to incite misogyny.

Posts that portray women as gold diggers make for an easy way to rile people up and get hits on social media. That might be the reason this list spread like wildfire on Instagram.

“This type of content is just designed to make you hate women and turn into an incel,” said X user Biryani Boy. “Real and normal people do not care where you take them out to on a first date.”

I know my followers aren’t like this but, come on y’all. This type of content is just designed to make you hate women and turn into an incel. Real and normal people do not care where you take them out to on a first date. Don’t feed into this bullshit! https://t.co/JyNl8T0oyn — Biryani Boy (@_BrownLightning) October 27, 2023

Many people are suspicious and believe a man might be behind the viral list.

That list of “places a man shouldn’t take a woman for the first date” is BS & was definitely made by a man to cause uproar in the alrdy gender wars we have online !!! — Ҝ乇乇Ҝ乇乇 .ㄥ乇乇 (@TheGirlNxtD00r) October 24, 2023

most of these are excellent first date ideas so I just know a man made this list to get ppl angry https://t.co/KnI13tY7Dl — sam🤎 (@bettyssgarden) October 25, 2023

“My unhinged theory is they do this so hatred for women rises,” one X user wrote.

My unhinged theory is they do this so hatred for women rises https://t.co/VxDIVpRw75 — Make Oxtail Cheap Again (@simsimmaaz) October 26, 2023

What are your thoughts?