Win a VIFF 2023 Prize Package worth over $1,000 (CONTEST)

The 2023 Vancouver International Film Festival is returning to screens all over Vancouver starting this month, and you could win your way in to see some magnificent movies.

From September 28 to October 8, film fans can discover over 200 feature films and shorts at VIFF 2023, one of the largest film fests in North America.

The festival will also be bringing the fun to the streets with the new VIFF Plaza at šxwƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) during opening weekend.

VIFF will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of George Lucas’ Oscar-nominated classic American Graffiti on Sunday, October 1 with an evening screening open to the public.

The party continues on Monday, October 2 with a family-friendly afternoon showing of The Muppet Movie, directed by James Frawley and produced by Jim Henson. There will even be photo ops and entertainment suitable for all ages.

In honour of the launch of this year’s festival, Daily Hive and VIFF are teaming up to give a grand prize winner the chance to win a VIP drive-in cinema-style experience for four people on October 1. It includes a prime viewing spot for American Graffiti in a luxury car along with dinner served right in your seat.

And that’s not all! The grand prize winner will also receive two VIFF 2023 Festival Passes valid for all regular and special presentation film screenings (excluding Galas and Special Events) from September 28 to October 8. The total package is valued at $1,180.

There are multiple chances to win, as four runners-up will win the VIP drive-in cinema-style experience with dinner for up to four people at VIFF Plaza on Sunday, October 1. The runner-up prize is valued at $280, so make sure you enter online today!

When: September 28 to October 8, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations