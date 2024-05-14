EventsArtsSummerConcerts

White Rock's FREE oceanside concert series reveals summer 2024 lineup

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 14 2024, 2:03 pm
Concerts at the Pier/White Rock BIA

Warm weather has arrived in Metro Vancouver, which means that summer is on the way. And music lovers are ready to head to White Rock for a series of concerts right on the beach.

Concerts at the Pier, hosted by White Rock BIA and the City of White Rock, run for five nights from July to August.

Nearly 30,000 people attended the oceanside concerts in 2023, the biggest attendance in the event’s history.

 

Each evening’s programming begins with an opening artist at 7 pm, with headlining performers taking the stage at 8 pm.

White Rock BIA encourages attendees to bring a blanket or chair to sit on to enjoy the show, though there will also be space to get up and dance the night away.

The TD Ready Commitment-presented concerts will happen at either the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza Parking Lot (East Beach) or Memorial Park (West Beach).

White Rock summer concerts

Concerts at the Pier/White Rock BIA

Here is the full lineup of Concerts at the Pier 2024:

  • Thursday, July 4: 54-40 with opening act Nadine States with Rob Montgomery (East Beach)
  • Thursday, July 11: Crystal Shawanda with opening act Ayotte Paxton (West Beach)
  • Thursday, July 25: Arrival & Gaslighter, tributes to ABBA and The Chicks (East Beach)
  • Thursday, August 22: Barney Bentall & The Legendary Hearts with opening act Star Captain Trio (East Beach)
  • Thursday, August 29: Night Moves and Dead Man’s Town, tributes to Bob Seger and Bruce Springsteen (West Beach)

Concerts at the Pier 2024

When: Various dates in July and August 2024
Time: 7 pm (opening act), 8 pm (headliner)
Where: East Beach — 15320 Marine Drive at Cypress Street, White Rock; West Beach — 15300 Marine Drive, White Rock
Cost: Free

