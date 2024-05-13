EventsConcerts

Childish Gambino is bringing his new world tour to Vancouver this fall

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 13 2024, 5:49 pm
Childish Gambino/Sony Music

It’s a great time to be a Childish Gambino fan. Not only did the rapper just surprise-drop his new album Atavista, but he’s also heading out on a massive world tour.

The Grammy-winning persona of Donald Glover will bring the New World Tour to Rogers Arena on Monday, September 23.

Vancouver is just one of several Canadian stops on the tour, with Toronto, Calgary, and Edmonton also being announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Donald Glover (@donaldglover)

It’s a busy time for Childish Gambino. The “This Is America” rapper just released Atavista, a reimaging of his 2020 LP 3.15.20, and is working on an all-new album coming this summer.

This is the Guinness World Record holder’s first tour since 2019. It will cross Canada and the United States before heading to Europe, Australia and New Zealand this fall and in 2024.

Donald Glover, star of Atlanta and Community, is also hard at work in Hollywood. He co-created and starred in Amazon Prime’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and his long-awaited Lando Disney+ series is now being developed as a full-fledged Star Wars movie.

Willow, who just released her sixth studio album, empathogen, will be on the road with the “Redbone” singer on all North American dates.

Childish Gambino — New World Tour

When: September 23, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online starting Friday, May 17 at 10 am

