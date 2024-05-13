Canadian Elite Basketball League ready to ball out in new season starting next week

Canada’s premier men’s professional basketball league is back for a new season starting next week, and fans across the country are ready to cheer on their hardcourt heroes.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) begins its sixth season on Tuesday, May 21, with a regular season schedule of over 100 games.

Ten teams across the country — including the Vancouver Bandits, Calgary Surge, Edmonton Stingers, Scarborough Shooting Stars, and Montreal Alliance — are competing for the CEBL Championship this year. Tickets are on sale now.

“It’s an exciting time across the entire CEBL as we look forward to our sixth season of world-class basketball and first-class entertainment,” said Mike Morreale, commissioner and co-founder of the CEBL.

“Our first five seasons have proven that Canada’s domestic talent is among the best in the world, and the CEBL is a mainstay among pro sports leagues in North America. Opening the 2024 season at Calgary’s Saddledome is an exciting reflection of the continued growth of Canada’s professional basketball league.”

The 2024 schedule features 14 tripleheaders, 20 doubleheaders, and 52 games falling on weekends. A Canada Day doubleheader is scheduled for Monday, July 1, with the Saskatchewan Rattlers travelling to Edmonton to take on the Stingers and the Niagara River Lions visiting Vancouver to face off with the Bandits.

The CEBL also announced a landmark national partnership with Neo Financial for the Canadian fintech leader to become the league’s first-ever official financial partner.

Morreale added that the league is proud to add Neo Financial to the CEBL family.

“This partnership brings together two emerging Canadian disruptor brands that want to engage and support the communities we both operate in,” said Morreale. “Collectively, we are invested in one another and are committed to elevating both brands to provide fans and clients access to Neo Financials’ innovative financial tools and CEBL experiences that align with that shared vision.”

Neo is the presenting partner of the CEBL’s Opening Week Tip-Off, including the first two nationally broadcast TSN games on May 21 and May 24.

To help them cheer on their favourite teams, Neo is offering cashback to cardholders on purchases of CEBL tickets and select merchandise. Fans can also enter to win prizes throughout the season, including the Grand Prize of a VIP package to experience the CEBL Championship Weekend in Montreal.

“We’re thrilled to be the official financial partner of the CEBL,” explained Andrew Chau, co-founder and CEO at Neo Financial, in a release. “At Neo, we’re excited to grow alongside one of Canada’s fastest-growing sports leagues. Through this partnership with the CEBL, we’ll be able to bring better financial experiences to more Canadians.”

For more information on the CEBL and all this season’s games, visit them online.