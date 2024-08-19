Fraser Valley's stunning Sunflower Festival now blooming for visitors

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Botanica Sunflower Festival, one of the Lower Mainland’s most popular floral celebrations, has returned to the Fraser Valley to help keep the summer vibes going.

The beloved summer event in Chilliwack can be found at 41310 Royalwood Drive, and sunflower lovers won’t want to miss the awe-inspiring natural beauties.

The massive outdoor event draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and is run by The Pauls Family, organizers of the Botanica Tulip Festival.

Attendees can stroll the wide grass paths and see over 40 varieties of sunflowers plus varieties of dahlias, gladiolas, zinnias and cosmos. There are even colour-themed hidden rooms within the cornfield for you to discover

And make sure you have your camera with you to snap a pic with the numerous props and photo ops around the fields.

A special section of the Botanica Sunflower Festival fields has 8,000 sunflowers planted in partnership with Central Canal Farm in Delta. Take home a cut bouquet to help support Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

Other special events happening this season include live concerts, outdoor movies, and interactive wellness events like yoga in the fields.

And after you’ve worked up an appetite from all your exploring, stop by the local food and beverage trucks. Then stop by the Farm Store for more locally grown items like corn, honey and coffee beans.

When: Thursday to Sunday until September 15, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack

Tickets: $7 online, $10 at the gate, children under 5 free. Purchase online