While the weather outside is getting more frightful each day, we’ve yet to see early shades of winter, but that could change for parts of BC, especially if you’re interested in the Whistler snow forecast.

Thankfully, Vancouver residents can rest easy as no snow is expected anytime soon.

However, The Weather Network reports that by next weekend, alpine areas of BC could see as much as 50 cm of snow!

Multiple weather systems are to blame for the sudden change in conditions, which, along with the snow, will also bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of BC.

“The first shot will be Wednesday night through Thursday night, while a secondary bout will occur Friday into Saturday morning,” The Weather Network says.

The Weather Network’s snowfall accumulation map shows that the Whistler snow forecast looks pretty good.

Whistler is located within the high to very high range of expected snowfall accumulation.

The Whistler Blackcomb website suggests it expects over 50 cm of snow by Saturday. Meanwhile, temperatures in the region could dip as low as -5ºC.

While Vancouver won’t see any of the white stuff, conditions will be a bit tumultuous. Over the next week, Vancouver could be hit with as much as 90 mm of rain. Winds could also reach highs of nearly 30 km/h.

Whistler is scheduled to open later this month on November 23.