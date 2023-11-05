Beautiful fall weather in store for Vancouver this week

Not only have we earned an hour of sleep this week thanks to the end of Day Light Savings, but it’s expected to be a beautiful fall week.

While Monday may bring the Vancouver region some showers, the sun is expected to be out most of the work week, according to The Weather Network.

There may be a mix of clouds, but temperatures will remain fairly consistent for the week at about 10°C.

It could be windy most of the week, so be sure to wear a windbreaker to make your commute more comfortable.

By the end of the week, the network predict the rain could settle in again. However, less than 20 mm on Saturday and 10 on Sunday is expected to fall.