9 spooky Vancouver spots that have inspired countless ghost stories

Halloween is the ghastliest time of year, and with the event just weeks away, we thought we’d take a tour through some of the most haunted spots in Vancouver that come with their own ghost stories.

This year, one of the more notable haunted spots is no longer with us — the famed “Cambie House,” as it was recently demolished in place of a new development.

Still, despite being a relatively young city, Vancouver has its share of spooky spots and creepy ghost stories.

Deadman’s Island, located near Stanley Park and now officially known as HMCS Discovery Naval Reserve, is a piece of Vancouver history that many don’t know about.

During a smallpox outbreak in the late 1800s, this Island was used as a “pest house,” meaning people were sent here to quarantine. They could return if they got cured, but many never did.

There have also been stories about a legendary and deadly battle that once took place here to fight for ownership of the Island, which resulted in many deaths.

Many other haunted tales originate in Stanley Park.

The iconic Vogue Theatre sits prominently on Granville Street and has its fair share of spooky stories.

While several different ghost stories stem from this iconic venue, the most prominent tale is about a dark-haired man staff members have reported seeing in other areas of the theatre.

Have you ever been to the Alibi Room?

This bar, situated near Gastown and the Downtown Eastside, has its share of ghostly stories.

Author Ian Gibbs wrote about some of Vancouver’s most haunted places, and his book mentions “the haunted washrooms” at Alibi.

There’s also this TikToker who has shared her own story about the Alibi Room.

Semi-recently, The Irish Heather had moved from its Gastown location to Chinatown, but the former had some spooky stories surrounding it.

Paranormal Studies & Inquiry Canada (PSICAN) has a blurb about the Irish Heather’s former Gastown location on its website.

“No matter the structure’s original use, it is reportedly haunted, and its ghosts experienced by both staff and patrons.”

Gibbs, the author mentioned above, also says people have reported hearing “footsteps at The Irish Heather” in his book.

While the Fairmont Vancouver generally gets the spooky spotlight regarding Vancouver’s haunted history, St. Regis, a luxury hotel downtown, has its own dreadful past.

Many pointed the finger at well-known Vancouver lawyer Fred Baker for being behind Janet Smith’s death, whom we spoke about earlier.

In April 1956, Fred Baker fell from the second floor of his hotel room at St. Regis. His death was reported as a suicide.

Some suggest Baker felt guilty about whatever transpired in the Janet Smith situation, which ended with him taking his own life.

Hycroft Manor, now the home of the University Women’s Club of Vancouver, was once the home of Alexander Duncan McRae, a prominent businessman and war hero of the Canadian Army.

This house used to be party central for the fat cats in the area, located in the stunning neighbourhood of Shaughnessy.

However, this was also the neighbourhood where a young woman named Janet Smith was allegedly murdered. Smith was a nanny who worked on Osler Street close by. It has also been alleged that the well-off people who attended these grand parties were involved in her suspicious death.

There have been stories that Smith’s ghost, dressed beautifully for a lavish party, still lurks behind the walls of Hycroft Manor.

PSICAN says Hycroft Manor is one of the most haunted houses in the city.

“There are reportedly seven ghosts in the 30-room home, including an older man in a First World War officer’s uniform.”

The UBC ghost

A tale exists that features UBC’s University Boulevard and is another reported haunting that’s featured on PSICAN.

The stories suggest that a hitchhiking ghost roams the area.

“The apparition is said to be of a young woman who died in a car accident nearby. She is said to be seen hitchhiking, and when drivers stop to either question her or let her enter their car she will vanish in front of them,” PSICAN states.

Someone should probably tell the hitchhiker there are adequate transit options now.

Fun fact: the Vancouver Art Gallery used to be a provincial courthouse.

One of the cases in the early 1900s resulted in a brazen murder during a trial related to the Komagata Maru incident.

According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, staff at the art gallery have sometimes found their desks rearranged, but they don’t blame the custodian.

It also suggests that a ghost named Charlie walks the halls at night.

While this attraction is certainly not in Vancouver, the story behind it is too good to pass up.

The BC Ghosts and Hauntings Research Society (BCGHRS) has investigated the Hell’s Gate Airtram, which they call “by far the most comprehensive and involved investigation we have come in contact with thus far.”

“Betrayal, murder, accidental deaths, disease, and death by natural causes make this investigation exhausting yet time well spent. Every visit to the site by the BCGHRS investigative group adds yet another intriguing chapter.”

Do you have any fun Vancouver ghost stories of your own? Let us know in the comments.