Looking to get more laughs into your life? We’re here to help!

From Chris Redd to Miranda Sings, Tom Segura, and more, here is our list of 10 great comedy events in Vancouver to check out in July.

What: Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, comedian, and rapper Chris Redd comes to New Westminster to perform at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy. Redd is a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and also stars in Peacock’s Bust Down. He also has an hour-long special in the works for HBO Max.

When: July 8 and 9, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Various, purchase online

You might also like: Twilight Tuesdays are back at Science World this summer

Orville Peck headlines Pride celebration festival at Playland this summer

Car-Free Day is holding its inaugural New West fest this summer

What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents an elimination-style comedy show every Friday evening. The audience gives the players the scores, with the last improviser standing being crowned the Maestro champion of the week.

When: Every Friday

Time: 8 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees and GST. Purchase online

What: Vancouver’s Chris Gaskin was a finalist in the national comedy competition Stand Up & Bite Me on Bite TV, has been featured on SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and has won the Champion of Champions Comedy Competition. He performs at Yuk Yuks Surrey on July 23.

When: July 23, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online

What: A fast-paced and family-friendly comedy show where the kids make all the decisions. Bring the whole family to The Improv Centre on Granville Island to see the improvisers perform scenes directly inspired by the children’s suggestions. Your little one may even get to get up on stage to help tell the tales.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 2 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Colleen Ballinger is an actor, comedian, trained vocalist, writer, and executive producer best known for portraying her character, Miranda Sings. Ballinger has over 30 million followers on social media and has amassed over 3.5 billion views on YouTube. She brings her new show, Miranda Sings: Who Wants My Kid to Vancouver.

When: July 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45.50-$89.50, purchase online

What: An improvised soap opera featuring a caravan of freaks, vagabonds, and outcasts. The cast of Sin Peaks prepare for the grand opening of their latest comedy circus, a Carnival of Sin, at Havana Theatre on Commercial Drive.

When: Every Tuesday from July 5 to August 9, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Havana Theatre – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $15, purchase online

What: Treat Show is Allie Entwistle, Devin Mackenzie, Ronald Dario, Alyssa Hirose, Kerri Donaldson, and Tom Hill. The improv comedians have toured the world and now come together every Saturday at China Cloud in Chinatown for a hilarious night of comedy.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 8 pm and 10 pm

Where: The China Cloud – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18 plus fees online, $20 at the door, or Pay What You Can. Purchase online

What: Well known for his numerous Netflix specials including Disgraceful and Ball Hog, Tom Segura has performed at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, The Melbourne International Comedy Festival, The South Beach Comedy Festival, and many more. The cohost of the popular Your Mom’s House podcast brings the I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour to Vancouver in July.

When: July 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Comedy Department brings together award-winning improvisers for an interactive night of laughs at The Park Pub in Vancouver’s West End. The comics have been seen on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and CBC, with performances at comedy festivals such as Just For Laughs, BumberShoot, and San Francisco Improv festival under their belt.

When: Every Thursday

Time: 8 pm

Where: Best Western Plus Sands – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25, groups of 6 get a 20 percent discount. Purchase online

What: JUNO Award-winner Andrea Jin headlines this free outdoor comedy show by BIG Fun and Burb. Randee Neumeyer, Sasha Mark, and Steev Letts will also be performing in the 19+ event hosted by Cameron Macleod and Kyle Fines.

When: July 2, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: 1670 E 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online