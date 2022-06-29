Looking to get more laughs into your life? We’re here to help!
From Chris Redd to Miranda Sings, Tom Segura, and more, here is our list of 10 great comedy events in Vancouver to check out in July.
Chris Redd
What: Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, comedian, and rapper Chris Redd comes to New Westminster to perform at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy. Redd is a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and also stars in Peacock’s Bust Down. He also has an hour-long special in the works for HBO Max.
When: July 8 and 9, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Maestro Improv
What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents an elimination-style comedy show every Friday evening. The audience gives the players the scores, with the last improviser standing being crowned the Maestro champion of the week.
When: Every Friday
Time: 8 pm
Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 plus fees and GST. Purchase online
Chris Gaskin at Yuk Yuks Surrey
What: Vancouver’s Chris Gaskin was a finalist in the national comedy competition Stand Up & Bite Me on Bite TV, has been featured on SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and has won the Champion of Champions Comedy Competition. He performs at Yuk Yuks Surrey on July 23.
When: July 23, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online
Kids In Charge at The Improv Centre
What: A fast-paced and family-friendly comedy show where the kids make all the decisions. Bring the whole family to The Improv Centre on Granville Island to see the improvisers perform scenes directly inspired by the children’s suggestions. Your little one may even get to get up on stage to help tell the tales.
When: Every Saturday
Time: 2 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Miranda Sings
What: Colleen Ballinger is an actor, comedian, trained vocalist, writer, and executive producer best known for portraying her character, Miranda Sings. Ballinger has over 30 million followers on social media and has amassed over 3.5 billion views on YouTube. She brings her new show, Miranda Sings: Who Wants My Kid to Vancouver.
When: July 12, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $45.50-$89.50, purchase online
Sin Peaks: One Horse Town
What: An improvised soap opera featuring a caravan of freaks, vagabonds, and outcasts. The cast of Sin Peaks prepare for the grand opening of their latest comedy circus, a Carnival of Sin, at Havana Theatre on Commercial Drive.
When: Every Tuesday from July 5 to August 9, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Havana Theatre – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Cost: $15, purchase online
Treat Show
What: Treat Show is Allie Entwistle, Devin Mackenzie, Ronald Dario, Alyssa Hirose, Kerri Donaldson, and Tom Hill. The improv comedians have toured the world and now come together every Saturday at China Cloud in Chinatown for a hilarious night of comedy.
When: Every Saturday
Time: 8 pm and 10 pm
Where: The China Cloud – 524 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $18 plus fees online, $20 at the door, or Pay What You Can. Purchase online
Tom Segura
What: Well known for his numerous Netflix specials including Disgraceful and Ball Hog, Tom Segura has performed at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, The Melbourne International Comedy Festival, The South Beach Comedy Festival, and many more. The cohost of the popular Your Mom’s House podcast brings the I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour to Vancouver in July.
When: July 7, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Improv Thursdays at The Park Pub
What: The Comedy Department brings together award-winning improvisers for an interactive night of laughs at The Park Pub in Vancouver’s West End. The comics have been seen on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and CBC, with performances at comedy festivals such as Just For Laughs, BumberShoot, and San Francisco Improv festival under their belt.
When: Every Thursday
Time: 8 pm
Where: Best Western Plus Sands – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $25, groups of 6 get a 20 percent discount. Purchase online
BIG FUN Presents Andrea Jin & Special Guests
What: JUNO Award-winner Andrea Jin headlines this free outdoor comedy show by BIG Fun and Burb. Randee Neumeyer, Sasha Mark, and Steev Letts will also be performing in the 19+ event hosted by Cameron Macleod and Kyle Fines.
When: July 2, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: 1670 E 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, register online