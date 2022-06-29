The Black Crowes bring Shake Your Money Maker tour to Abbotsford

Legendary American rock band The Black Crowes have announced brand-new dates for their Shake Your Money Maker tour, including July 17 at The Abbotsford Centre.

Famous for hits like “Jealous Again”, “Twice As Hard”, “She Talks To Angels”, and the break-through cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle”, the original release of Shake Your Money Maker in 1990 saw the band take the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone’s Best New American Band Readers Poll in late 1990.

The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio albums and four live ones. They sold out shows around the world, had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member, got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor, got married and divorced, and fought amongst themselves. In other words, they’ve done all the things legendary rock groups are famous for.

An exclusive free digital collectible NFT tour poster will be included with each ticket purchased on Ticketmaster in North America. This marks the first time that Ticketmaster has partnered with an artist to deliver these unique digital collectible NFTs.

When: July 17

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Abbotsford Centre, 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Starting at $61.00 — Available via Ticketmaster