Two dead, two arrested in brazen Whistler shooting on Sunday

Two people have been killed and two people have been arrested after a shooting in Whistler Village on Sunday afternoon.

In a release, Whistler RCMP says one person died at the scene, and the second succumbed to injuries while at the Whistler Medical Clinic.

This incident happened just after 12 pm on Sunday, July 24 outside the Sundial Hotel in Whistler Village.

Shortly after the shooting, a burned out vehicle was apparently found in the Creekside area.

RCMP have not yet determined if deadly shooting and the burned car are related, or if they are related to ongoing gang conflict.

“I’m confident with the work done by our investigators that there remains no risk to community safety,” says Inspector Robert Dyskstra, Officer in Charge of the Sea to Sky RCMP.

According to a Whistler Blackcomb spokesperson, RCMP had “cleared the Whistler area of any imminent danger” later in the afternoon. Whistler Blackcomb also closed its operations for the rest of the day.

“Our teams have resumed operations temporarily to allow guests to download the mountains and leave safely,” they told Daily Hive.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and we stand in support of our community.”

Daily Hive received a video reportedly showing the aftermath of the incident and has chosen not to share it publicly due to its graphic nature.

The Resort Municipality of Whistler alerted residents that a police investigation was underway in the village, though there was “no risk to the public.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in, but has not provided any additions details at this time.