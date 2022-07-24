Reports of shooting, lockdown around Whistler Village on Sunday

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

There are reports two men have been shot outside a hotel in Whistler on Sunday afternoon — but at this point, there is no confirmation from police.

According to a Whistler Blackcomb spokesperson, RCMP has “cleared the Whistler area of any imminent danger.”

“Out of respect for all of those impacted, and our Whistler Blackcomb guests and team members, we will be closing Whistler Blackcomb for the rest of the day, effective immediately,” they told Daily Hive.

“Our teams have resumed operations temporarily to allow guests to download the mountains and leave safely. We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and we stand in support of our community.”

Daily Hive received a video apparently showing the aftermath of the incident and has chosen not to share it publicly due to its graphic nature.

According to the Vancouver Sun, this shooting was likely gang-related. Investigators have not yet provided details.

The Resort Municipality of Whistler alerted residents that a police investigation was underway in the village, though there was “no risk to the public.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Whistler RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team for more details and will update this story.

Other social media videos show people waiting near the gondolas — after reports they were put on lockdown.

Social media users also shared how they were locked down in their hotels during the incident.

“Currently on lockdown in our hotel room as two people have been killed right outside and active shooter still at large,” one user wrote.

More to come…