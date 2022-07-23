Jeep connected to suspect in Chilliwack double homicide found

After two women were killed in Chilliwack, police say they’ve located a suspect’s highly recognizable Jeep as their double homicide investigation continues.

Earlier on Thursday, RCMP responded to a report of two women and a man suffering from gunshot wounds at a home in Chilliwack on McNaught Road.

When they arrived, one woman had already died. The second was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital, where she later died. The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police then identified 50-years-old Eric John Shestalo as a suspect. He was last seen driving a red 1990 Jeep YJ.

Now, that car’s been found, but a search for Shestalo hasn’t yielded results yet.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, Media Relations Officer with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) shared more details in a release on Saturday, July 23.

The jeep was found in the Bridal Falls area just east of Chilliwack on Friday morning.

Then, a large and coordinated search was conducted that included IHIT plus members of the UFVRD Chilliwack Detachment, the Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), RCMP Air One, the Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS), and the LMD Integrated Tactical Support Group.

They continue their weekend search and ask the public to avoid the area.

IHIT News Release – Chilliwack Suspect vehicle located in Bridal Falls. More info when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/TDkeUE2tnz — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) July 23, 2022

“Investigators are in the process of determining why Mr. Shestalo travelled to Bridal Falls. We’re working to determine if he remains in the area or if he left,” said IHIT’s Sergeant Timothy Pierotti in a release.

“We are still urging people not to approach Mr. Shestalo and to contact 9-1-1 immediately. So far, we’ve had many people come forward to provide information. We need that to continue as we work to track down Mr. Shestalo,” he said.

The suspect is 5’9”, 176 pounds – last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black hat with an orange rim. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police believe he was known to the victims, and the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information on the homicide or witnesses in the Bridal Falls area between 11:00 a.m. on July 21, 2022, and 10:00 a.m. on July 22, 2022, with dash cameras are asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].

With files from Daily Hive Staff.