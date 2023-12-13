Snowfall warning issued for Sea to Sky, Whistler with up to 20 cm expected

Snowfall on the Sea to Sky Highway in Whistler/ Shutterstock | Sea to Sky Gondola/seatoskygondola.com

Skiers can now rejoice with caution — Whistler is getting snow this week.

If you’re headed to the slopes, make sure you have your winter tires on, as the roads are expected to be covered in snow.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says that heavy snow will cross the South Coast from tonight to midday Friday, heading towards Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway. It’s good news for skiers, but it may complicate the trip to the hill.

❄️ Snowfall warning in effect tonight to midday Fri w/ 20 cm of snowfall expected. Slow down, keep your distance + drive to the conditions. #Squamish #Whistler #BCHwy99 #seatosky #seatoskyhwy #shiftintowinter pic.twitter.com/BaAsxRPuDt — Sea to Sky Highway (@SeatoSkyHighway) December 13, 2023

Up to 20 cm is expected for the Sea to Sky Highway, with a risk of reduced visibility during the snowfall.

A mix of rain and snow is expected to fall late in the evening, so be prepared for quickly changing conditions.

You can keep updated on the weather by clicking here.

According to The Weather Network, 84 cm has fallen at the mountain, and 69 out of the 234 runs are open.

Although it’s still early in the season, the snow hasn’t been as plentiful as in previous years, with some skiers worrying about their pre-planned trips.

One Reddit user took to the platform to ask others if they should reconsider their trip to Whistler.

“We have a week planned for January 15-21, but this lack of snow is worrying me. The next 10 days show nothing worthy. I’m sure I will be downvoted as this subreddit loves to s*** on posts, but do you guys think January 29 through February 4 would be better,” they wrote in a post.

Some people responded to the post saying that the weather may have other plans for this year’s ski season.

Comment

byu/allhailtothethief from discussion

inWhistler

Are you planning on visiting Whistler this year?

Let us know in the comments.

​​