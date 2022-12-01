Many Metro Vancouver drivers are still reeling from their nightmarish commutes during Tuesday’s storm, and the BC government is urging them to stay off the region’s highways when another round of snowfall hits Friday.

DriveBC has a bulletin on its website advising against all but essential travel on key highways on December 2 and 3.

“Expect major delays due to congestion. Snowfall warning in effect … Essential travel only. Expect winter driving conditions,” the bulletin reads.

It’s in effect for:

Highway 1 between Vancouver and Langley

Highway 10 from Delta to Langley

Highway 13 in Langley

Highway 17 between Surrey and Delta

Highway 15 from Surrey to the Washington border

Highway 17 from Surrey to Delta

Highway 7, 7B in the Tri-Cities

Highway 91 from Delta to Richmond

Highway 99 Surrey to Richmond

UBC area

Daily Hive has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for more details on the advisory.

It comes after snow trapped many drivers on the road for eight to 12 hours Tuesday night, especially those who rely on bridges or the Massey Tunnel to get to the eastern suburbs.

It took Kelsey Woof 12 hours to get from Vancouver to her home in North Delta — she arrived home at 2:56 am exactly. She tried three bridges and the Massey Tunnel before getting over to Surrey on a fourth bridge.

“I’ll never forget such a day,” she told Daily Hive. “I saw buses stuck and backwards, several cars abandoned, people sleeping in their cars, and people spinning around everywhere.”

First, she tried the Alex Fraser but turned around when cars weren’t moving. She replenished her nearly empty gas tank in Richmond before trying the Massey Tunnel, only to get stuck in congestion from a collision.

After that, she followed a road parallel to the river to get to the Queensborough Bridge, but the route was blocked by a gate. Next, she tried the Patullo Bridge but was on Marine Drive when she heard an update that all her available routes to the Patullo were closed.

Finally, she went for the Port Mann Bridge, crawling along the highway and finally into Surrey.

“I fully travelled all across the Lower Mainland,” Woof said.

The BC government takes care of maintenance on the highways connecting cities in Metro Vancouver, and officials said 30 pieces of snow and ice-fighting equipment were out on roads Tuesday.

Although the region had plenty of warning about the incoming storm, officials said Wednesday snowfall picked up faster than expected. They added many people left work early, around 2 pm, when flakes started flying. That created an earlier-than-usual afternoon rush, which didn’t clear until the early morning hours.

Officials didn’t offer much in the way of concrete solutions for future snow events, only encouraging those who can work from home to do so.

Many people were trapped on the road without food, water, or essential medications. One person posted on Reddit saying their friend with diabetes was stuck on the Alex Fraser Bridge and needed food.

As Metro Vancouverites wrap their heads around just how dangerous the roads became in a matter of hours, they need to prepare for the next snowfall on Friday. Environment Canada is calling for snow mixed with rain beginning on Friday afternoon. Winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour are expected.

The Weather Network is calling for more snow for four out of the next seven days, with the potential for one to three centimetres falling on Friday. It’s predicting another five centimetres to drop next week.

Environment Canada has not yet issued a snowfall warning.