Heading home for the holidays? Construction on this BC highway might slow your roll

If you’re planning to make the journey from Metro Vancouver toward BC’s Okanagan region this holiday season, you may want to prepare for possible road delays if you’re taking this BC highway.

People who drive on Highway 97 between Kelowna and Penticton will face closures twice a week into the new year, according to the BC Ministry of Transportation.

These closures will happen from 11 am to 12:30 pm near Peachland as workers fix the slopes and repair the road.

However, Highway 97 will be open from December 21 to 27, 2023, when no work is planned.

Days of the closures will vary. Updated info will be posted to https://t.co/NCVlkn1xS0 at least 24hrs in advance#BCHwy97 will be open Dec. 21-27, 2023, when no work is planned. Traffic control and slide monitoring will continue with 1 lane open in each direction https://t.co/yKFKBI7IWt — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 8, 2023

The road was closed on August 28 because of a rockslide near Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

Since then, that situation has been causing problems for people who use this highway to get to Kelowna and nearby towns.

The Ministry assures drivers that they will let people know 24 hours before they close the road, and drivers can also avoid the construction by accessing other roads when the highway is closed.

Detours are available along Highways 97C, 5A, 3, and 33.

The dates of the work will be different, so make sure to check here for updates.

