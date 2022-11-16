Skiing in BC? Here's where to get the five cheapest lift tickets

This ski season is expected to be incredible, but what’s the point if you have to break the bank to hit the slopes?

With La Nina poised to deliver the third stormy winter in a row for BC, there will be consistent powder for the 2022/23 season.

However, the sport can be relatively expensive.

So, to take advantage of the season ahead, here are five of the cheapest lift tickets to get you up on those breathtaking hills.

Mount Seymour

Mount Seymour is offering a 3Ski weekday and night passes.

The 3Ski night passes were introduced this year and skiers can ride the lift three times from January 3 with or without rentals.

The package saves skiers up to 40%.

A 3Ski Weekday Pass costing $126 is valid from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm for those over 13 years old for lift tickets only. This breaks down to $42 a ride.

A 3Ski Night Pass costing $99 is valid from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm seven days a week for those over 13 years old for lift tickets only. This breaks down to $33 a ride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mt Seymour (@mtseymour)



You can add on rentals and shuttle tickets for an additional cost.

Regular lift ticket prices have not yet been announced and Mount Seymour’s planned opening date for winter 2022/23 is Friday, December 9.

Address: 1700 Mt Seymour Road, North Vancouver

Sasquatch Mountain Resort

Depending on when you decide to head towards Agassiz, single-day tickets for adults ages 19 to 74 cost $49 to $89.

Tickets for children ages 6 to 12 vary from $29 to $69, and tickets for teens ages 13 to 18 cost $39 to $79.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasquatch Mountain Resort (@sasquatchmountainresort)



Children under five years old and seniors over 75 years old can ski for free but still need to reserve their spots online in advance.

Depending on snow levels, the season at Sasquatch Mountain Resort is back in action Friday, December 9.

Address: 20955 Hemlock Valley Road, Agassiz, BC

Manning Park Resort

Manning Park has some of the cheapest full-day lift tickets.

Enjoy a day at the Alpine Ski area for under $20 — if you pick the right day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manning Park Resort (@manningpark)



Full-day lift tickets for adults range from $19 to $59 or $19 to $49 if you prefer a half-day.

The park expects to open on December 9.

Address: 7500 BC-3, Manning Park, BC

Baldy Mountain Resort

This resort is expected to open on December 16 and offers a unique opportunity: a single-ride pass for $17.

Or ride the Baldy Mountain’s magic carpet for an incredibly low price.

Full-day tickets for the magic carpet cost $19 for folks older than seven years old. The afternoon rate is $13 for those ages seven to 75, $11 for anyone 75+, and $3 for anyone under seven. Otherwise, adults ages 19 to 64 years old can ride with day tickets that cost $75. You can also ride in the afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 pm for $57.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baldy Mountain Resort (@baldymountainresort)

Address: 2680 Mount Baldy Road, Oliver, BC

Phoenix Mountain Ski Area

The last park worth mentioning is the Phoenix Mountain Ski Area which also offers a cheaper option for folks that just want to sleep in and then hit the slopes.

A full day of skiing for an adult costs $47; however, half a day will cost folks $39.

On a weekday it is $3 cheaper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Mountain BC (@skiphoenix)



The mountain anticipates it will open on December 16.

Address: 8000, Phoenix Ski Hill Road, Grand Forks, BC