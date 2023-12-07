The magical CP Holiday Train is stopping in all these BC towns this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The CP Holiday Train rolls into British Columbia this December, bringing lights, music, and holiday cheer to tons of communities across the province.

The 25th edition of the beloved holiday tradition will travel across Canada and the US this season to raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks.

Attendees at each CP Holiday Train stop will also enjoy a free and festive concert by platinum-selling singer-songwriter Tyler Shaw and Juno Award-winning artist Kiesza.

The magical train will be chugging through two dozen communities in BC this month, including Maple Ridge, Cranbrook, Kamloops, and Port Coquitlam.

Here are all the locations and dates the holiday train will be stopping:

December 12

Arrives in Sparwood at 3:10 pm

Arrives in Fernie at 4:45 pm

Arrives in Jaffray at 6:45 pm

Arrives in Cranbrook at 8:45 pm

December 13

Arrives in Creston at 9:45 am

Arrives in Castlegar at 4:20 pm

Arrives in Nelson at 6:45 pm

December 14

Arrives in Radium at 5:55 pm

Arrives in Goldon at 9:15 pm

December 15

Arrives in Revelstoke at 2:15 pm

Arrives in Sicamous at 5:15 pm

Arrives in Canoe at 6:30 pm

Arrives in Salmon Arm at 7:45 pm

Arrives in Notch Hill at 9:10 pm

December 16

Arrives in Chase at 2:35 pm

Arrives in Kamloops at 4:45 pm

Arrives in Savona at 7 pm

Arrives in Ashcroft at 8:35 pm

December 17

Arrives in Lytton at 11:15 am

Arrives in Agassiz at 5:30 pm

Arrives in Maple Ridge (Haney) at 7:50 pm

Arrives in Pitt Meadows at 8:55 pm

December 18

Arrives in Port Moody at 5:20 pm

Arrives in Port Coquitlam at 7:05 pm

For more information on the CP Holiday Train and to follow along on the journey, check out its schedule here.

With files from Laine Mitchell