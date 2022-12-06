Mandatory winter vehicle passes coming to Mount Seymour next week

The BC government is introducing mandatory winter parking passes at Mount Seymour for hikers and snowshoers.

The North Shore mountain is an increasingly popular winter destination, and the province will require day-use vehicle passes to access the parking lots between 7 am and 4 pm starting December 15.

The parking passes are free and can be reserved online on the BC Parks website. They become available two days in advance of a planned visit.

“Since cellphone service may be limited, people will need to print or download a copy of the vehicle pass onto their mobile device before arriving at the park,” BC’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy said in a news release.

Anyone who has a valid ski pass to Mount Seymour Resort doesn’t require a day-use parking pass.

BC introduced a summer day-use pass program for popular provincial parks to deal with pandemic crowding, and this is the first time it’s introduced a similar program during the winter months.

According to the province, more than 1.1 million people visited Mount Seymour Provincial Park in 2020 — a 20% increase from 2018. Mount Seymour has a ski resort, snow tubing, and tobogganing facilities as well as functioning as the starting point for several trails. Its increased popularity has resulted in congested roads and limited parking spots in recent years, though.

“The free vehicle passes are part of a comprehensive strategy to protect nature and improve access to popular provincial parks and trails,” the province said. “People can provide feedback about their experience with day-use passes online. The feedback will continue to inform future decisions about day-use passes and visitor management in BC Parks.”