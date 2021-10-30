8 spots in Metro Vancouver to watch the night sky

If the clouds in Vancouver part long enough for a crystal clear evening, then you might want to head out to gaze at the stars.

Whether you’re trying to catch a glimpse of the rarely-forecasted northern lights or just watch the stars, we’re rounding up our favourite spots to find a patch of dark sky in Metro Vancouver.

If you’re going to a park, make sure to double-check its opening hours as the gates to parking areas could be locked. Also, bring a flashlight with you – a real one, not the one on your phone – to help you navigate walking from your car to your lookout point.

Iona Island Causeway

Behind the YVR airport in Richmond, you can find a spot on the causeway or even venture out onto the Iona jetty if you’re down for a long walk to watch the sky.

Burnaby Mountain

This lookout point near SFU campus is still pretty close to the city but it makes you feel far enough away from the bright lights to see stars.

Gary Point

This Richmond spot near Steveston gives you sweeping waterfront views to watch the sun go down and the stars come out.

Cypress Mountain Lookout

Cypress Mountain’s lookout spot is well before the actual peak and has lots of space to lay out a blanket and watch the sky.

Wreck Beach

If you can brave the staircase down to Wreck Beach in the dark, then you’ll probably find this to be a fun place to watch the sky.

Queen Elizabeth Park

Perfect if you don’t have a car or don’t feel like leaving the city but still want a nice spot to watch the sky, there are a few good lookout spots sprinkled around the park.

Boundary Bay

Head to Tsawwassen or Boundary Bay Park to look at the sky. The ferry causeway is kind of bright but gives you great beachside views and Boundary Bay Park is much darker and secluded.

Blackie Spit

If there’s a meteor shower, a planetary event, or a northern-lights forecast then parking lots at big spots can fill up fast, even in the middle of the night. Keep this Crescent Beach spot in your back pocket when you don’t want to share the sky with others!