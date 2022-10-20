Dished Neighbourhood Gems: Vancouver's Strathcona

Vancouver is home to some amazing gems, longstanding classics, and under-the-radar establishments when it comes to stellar food and beverage.

We’re doing the digging for you by highlighting the best local destinations to check out in each city (if you haven’t already).

Here are our Dished Neighbourhood Gems for Strathcona.

Strathcona is a bit of a funny neighbourhood when it comes to defining its parameters – it encompasses parts of Chinatown and parts of the Downtown Eastside, but it’s also somewhat cut off from itself due to the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks running through the middle

Technically, though, Strathcona is bounded by Keefer Street in the North, Clark Drive in the East, Main Street in the West, and Great Northern Way in the South.

Strathcona is one of Vancouver’s oldest residential neighbourhoods – and certainly one of its most charming. Pastel-coloured heritage homes bump up against neighbourhood cafes, sprawling parks, overgrown gardens, and a few remaining industrial buildings from when the community was built up around the old Hastings Mill site.

This area is home to families – both those that have been living here for several generations as well as younger folks – and is a hub for artists and others looking for a bit of Vancouver’s remaining “alternative” scene.

Strathcona’s resilience in the face of pressure to change is part of what makes it still feel like a thriving community, with corner markets, long-time gelato shops, and cafes that feel like home.

These are our picks for the best gems in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood.

Every flavour of gelato imaginable: La Casa Gelato

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa Gelato (@lacasagelato)

Known as the big pink building with 238 different gelato flavours (all of which are made on-site!), this East Van gem is a must-try for both locals and visitors. La Casa Gelato is family-owned and operated since 1982 and scoops some of the wildest flavours we’ve ever heard of (vodka Caesar anyone?).

Address: 1033 Venables Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-3211

Instagram

Japanese curry plates: Fujiya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fujiya Foods (@fujiyabc)

Those already in the know about how great Fujiya is will understand why it’s on this list. With a prepared take-away section offering house-made sushi, Japanese curry, donburi bowls, and others, as well as a huge range of Japanese groceries, Fujiya is a bona fide foodie wonderland.

Address: 912 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-3711

Instagram

Classic diner breakfast: Truck Stop Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agents Of Food (YVR Based) (@undercovergrublovers)

We love an old-school diner, and Truck Stop Cafe ticks all the boxes. With classic diner tables and booths, unfussy but cute interiors, and well-priced breakfast and lunch platters, this spot has all the spirit of an East Van gone by.

Address: 1046 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-254-6331

Instagram

Awaze Tibs with Injera: Axum Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Axum Ethiopian Restaurant (@axumethiorestaurant)

There are plenty of great Ethiopian restaurants in this city, and we count Axum among them. Technically, this restaurant is located just on the edge of Strathcona, but we’re counting it on this list anyways! We recommend that first-timers try a few different dishes here, like the Awaze Tibs and a vegetarian combo.

Address: 1279 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-2986

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finch’s Tea and Coffee House (@finchs.vancouver)

Plenty of folks will be familiar with the Pender Street Finch’s (especially because it’s made an appearance in more than one film) but the Strathcona spot on East Georgia is a cozy, tucked-away spot for coffee and baguette sandwiches. It’s much quieter here, making it a great destination for an afternoon tea and a book.

Address: 501 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-1644

Instagram

Classic deli sandwiches: Benny Foods Italian Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Real Estate Agents (@mabelkoandjasonto)

One of Vancouver’s longest-standing corner markets, Benny’s has been part of the community since 1919! Swing by this neighbourhood spot for a deli sandwich, some fresh coffee, and to stock up on pantry items. Benny’s also usually has some seasonal produce out front, too.

Address: 598 Union Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-254-2746

Local pantry items: Union Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MATT, THE DUMPLING KING 餃子王 (@therealdumplingking)

Another neighbourhood market in Strathcona, Union Market is right along the Union Street bikeway, making it a convenient stop for a baked good and a coffee. This little spot also has a great selection of grocery items.

Address: 810 Union Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-255-5025

Instagram

Coffee and tea by the park: Wilder Snail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fabric living (@lifeatfabric)

This cozy corner cafe is right across from MacLean Park and tucked among Strathcona’s iconic heritage homes, making it a hub for the community. Pop by here for a coffee and to grab some local groceries from its selection of market goods.

Address: 799 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-216-0640

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie . Vancouver Foodie . Food Photographer (@foodiemugs)

Tucked in Strathcona is a take-out window with some of the best tacos in the city. This location of Tacomio is take-out only, so grab some elote, crispy calamari tacos, and some crispy pulled pork taquitos and take them to the park for a picnic dinner.

Address: 1245 Glen Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 778-868-7041

Instagram

Jerk chicken sandwiches: Rise Up Marketplace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rise Up Marketplace (@riseupmarketplace)

Located in the old Vernon Drive Market building, Rise Up Marketplace is a Caribbean bodega and market, carrying everything from jerk chicken sandwiches, Jamaican patties, freshly-baked bread, and some grocery items (including a bunch of local brands).

Address: 704 Vernon Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-3815

Instagram

Mead for the modern era: Humblebee Meadery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humblebee Meadery (@humblebeemead)

This spot aims to make “mead for the 21st century,” and its fermented honey beverages certainly bring the Medieval-era drink into the modern era. Its offerings include some really interesting flavour combinations, like saffron and orange, green tea and Kaffir lime, and hibiscus and lavender. Swing by the tasting room and give mead a chance!

Address: 1565 Vernon Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-764-5903

Instagram

If you have a neighbourhood gem in or around the city that you want to shine a spotlight on, let us know at [email protected]