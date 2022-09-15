The coziest bars in Vancouver for a rainy afternoon drink

As the weather cools down, the days get shorter, and the rain becomes relentless, we’re looking for the coziest bars in Vancouver where we can grab a seat and hunker down for a while.

Good cocktails, good food, and good company – there’s no need to turn on the fireplace channel – we’ve got the real thing for you right here in Vancouver.

From East Van spots with ratty old couches to refined, English-style pubs that offer a bit of mahogany to your life, these are the bars that are cozy enough to become our home away from home when the weather is bad.

The Bacchus is a seriously cozy, old-school-style spot. With rich leather, dark wood, upholstered furniture, and a fireplace, it’s hard not to feel like you’re sipping your cognac in an old English manor at this restaurant and piano bar.

Address: 845 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-608-5319

This Gastown gem has a long bar, brick walls, and a chill atmosphere – plus, it offers delicious and authentic French bistro-style eats. For all these reasons and more, it’s a great spot to hole up on a cold, dark night in Vancouver.

Address: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-0033

What English pub would be complete without a majestic fireplace smack dab in the middle of the room? Gerard Lounge is a great place for good whiskey and warm bites in a refined, upscale environment.

Address: 845 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-5511

Di Beppe is both a restaurant in the back, serving Italian food like pasta and pizza dishes, as well as a cafe bistro in the front. Both spots are a cozy respite from the cold rain outside, but we especially like grabbing a seat at one of the bistro tables in the front and grabbing a drink, a pastry, and soaking up the charming European atmosphere.

Address: 8 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-1122

With a rustic but refined farmhouse decor, Homer St. Cafe and Bar is known for its signature open kitchen, ornate tiling, and delicious menu of elevated comfort food – the signature chicken being a major highlight. From espresso martinis to glasses of merlot, this spot delivers up “classic comfort” whether you’re eating or just stopping by for a bevvy.

Address: 898 Homer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-4299

Head to this Fairview bar and grab a seat at one of the back tables for an intimate, cozy setting. Grapes and Soda specializes in impeccable cocktails, natural wines, and small plates that rotate based on the season. The raw wood detailing, rustic decor, and dim lighting makes it one of our favourite spots in the city.

Address: 1541 W 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-2456

Mum’s the Word

This East Van spot is both a cafe and a bar, with a cool long bar, vintage couches, and a decidedly dark, cozy atmosphere for wiling away the rainy, long days of winter.

Address: 1301 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-6246



Hail Mary’s

With a decidedly Catholic, but twisted, theme – seen in the bar’s religious paraphernalia and knickknacks – Hail Mary’s might seem an odd choice for a cozy bar. But the deep red curtains, confessional-style booths, and dark wood interiors make for a good spot to hide out from the outside and get cozy with a cheap glass of red.

Address: 670 E Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-829-7032



