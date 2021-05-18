All the places you can legally drink outdoors in Metro Vancouver

If you’re looking to safely (and responsibly) enjoy a boozy beverage outdoors with friends and family, there are a number of places across Metro Vancouver where you can do so.

British Columbia’s province-wide COVID-19 orders currently allow for outdoor social gatherings of up to 10 people. This amendment includes settings such as parks, beaches, or in the backyard of a residence. The current restrictions surrounding indoor gatherings (including bars, restaurants, and pubs), however, remain the same.

So if you’re looking forward to sunshine and summer drinks with your close contacts, here’s where you can legally consume alcohol outdoors in Metro Vancouver:

Last October, the City of North Vancouver allowed for public alcohol consumption at certain parks and public spaces year-round. City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan describes it as an “incredibly successful program,” adding that additional garbage, recycling receptacles, and permanent washrooms are being added to certain locations.

There are seven areas where public alcohol consumption is allowed outdoors and can be done so from 12 pm to dusk, every day:

Waterfront Park (north and south of the train tracks, excluding the playground)

Victoria Park (west)

Mahon Park (behind the Fen Burdett bleachers)

Grand Boulevard and Ray Perrault Park (13th Street to 19th Street)

Kings Mill Walk Park (Harbourside Place to Fell Avenue)

Shipbuilders Square

Cates Deck

Similar to North Vancouver, the City of Port Coquitlam announced in February that it would permanently allow alcohol consumption in seven of its public parks.

The decision comes after what the city said was a successful pilot project last summer and received “strong approval” in public feedback.

The seven parks allowing for year-round alcohol consumption are as follows:

Castle Park

Settlers Park

Gates Park

Lions Park

Aggie Park

Evergreen Park

Cedar Drive Park

There are three additional parks that are being considered as an extension to the pilot program:

Peace Park

McLean Park

Dominion Park

The parks were selected based on the criteria of having washrooms, picnic tables or shelters, and being inspected at least weekly or biweekly.

“Adults who choose to drink in the seven parks are expected to manage their consumption and act responsibly,” says the City of Port Coquitlam. “Port Coquitlam’s parks are for everyone, and it’s important that people of all ages continue to feel safe in them.”

New Westminster is the third municipality in Metro Vancouver to allow for public alcohol consumption at parks and public spaces. A motion was passed by New Westminster City Council last month and came into effect in May.

“The adoption of this new bylaw is intended to encourage our residents to enjoy our outdoor spaces and socialize safely,” Mayor Jonathan Coté said in a release. “It also creates an opportunity to support our local establishments by ordering both food and beverages.”

The bylaw takes effect immediately and will run seven days a week, from 11 am until dusk, at the following designated parks:

Grimston Park

Hume Park

Moody Park

Port Royal Park

Queen’s Park

Sapperton Park

Westminster Pier Park

Signage has been installed at each park to indicate where public alcohol consumption is allowed. In the fall, the City of New Westminster will collect input from the community and decide on whether to continue the program in these public spaces.

